January Jones displays phenomenal physique in tiny bikini at $1.7m LA home

January Jones returned to social media with a bang when she posed in a tiny bikini in the garden of her $1.7 million home.

The 46-year-old has been quiet on the app over the last several weeks but on Sunday she delighted her followers by sharing photos of herself wearing a red and white striped two-piece.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: January Jones shares glimpse inside living room at $1.7m LA home

January looked gorgeous in the images and displayed her incredible physique in the knitted swimwear.

Accessorizing with a red baseball cap, black sunglasses, and gold jewelry, the Mad Men alum looked happy and relaxed as she soaked up the summer sun.

Her followers were thrilled with her return, with one commenting: "Gotta love January in July." A second said: "Gorgeous and beautiful as always." A third added: "Wow. And also wow."

The actress attributes her toned physique to a lifetime of fitness and good health, thanks to her personal trainer father.

© Instagram January's toned figure is the result of Pilates

While January rebelled against her dad growing up and wouldn't work out, she remained active by playing tennis and swimming.

"My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn't work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it," she told Shape magazine in 2020.

"It's not that I wasn't active," she added. "As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn't work out, ever."

© Instagram January looked gorgeous in her striped bikini

However, she soon fell in love with Lagree Pilates, and at one point, January was taking Pilates classes two to four times per week.

“I've gained weight because I've put on muscle," she said. "I've gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked."

January is no stranger to posting bikini photos while enjoying the luxurious surroundings of her home. She lives in a four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 3,279-square-foot home on a cul-de-sac in a gated community with her son, Xander, 13.

© Instagram January beamed for the camera in her spacious backyard

According to Forbes, the property boasts a lush backyard with "a large covered outdoor seating area, a play structure, a zip line, a large pool/spa with automatic cover, an outdoor kitchen, a working organic garden, a putting green, a fire pit, and a 200 square foot studio."

The actress has never revealed the identity of Xander's father, admitting her purpose in life as a single mom is to "provide stability" for her son.

In a candid interview with Red magazine about her motherhood journey, the Golden Globe nominee revealed it's only been her and Xander from the beginning.

© Instagram January is no stranger to bikini photos

Speaking about her desire to parent Xander by herself, the actress said: "It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women.

"He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don’t cry' or 'you throw like a girl' All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do," she added.

"It's like in a Spielberg movie," she explained. "The adults have more drinks, and the kids are dirtier… but it's safe. Photographers don't follow us up there [in their gated California community], so Xander has a pretty normal life now."