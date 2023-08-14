January Jones wipes out in a bikini in relatable beach video – watch

January Jones is making the best of historically hot weather with a cool dip in the ocean, although it didn't end up producing the most picturesque of results.

In a new video shared on her Instagram Stories, the actress, 45, found herself caught on camera during a candid moment on the beach in a spotted bikini and straw hat.

Watch below as January shared a hilarious and relatable account of her beach day, and the unexpected way it ended…

WATCH: January Jones' beach day takes an unexpected turn

"Yes I'm ok. The ocean wins again," she simply captioned her clip, and honestly, it still takes a certain amount of grace to look that good after a wipeout.

In an interview with Shape magazine in 2020, January described her style as being whatever she felt most comfortable in, whatever that may be.

"Public opinion doesn’t matter to me. Yesterday I went to a birthday party with my son, and I wore humongous red sweatpants because I had my period. My sister said, 'Are you actually wearing those out?' I thought about it for a moment, but I still wore them. Who cares? They're my period pants!"

January is unabashedly authentic when it comes to her style

She attributed her toned physique to a life of fitness and good health, thanks to her father. "My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn't work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it.

"It's not that I wasn't active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn't work out, ever. Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service."

She attributed her physique to growing up in an athletic household

She told the magazine that while she loved her work and being active on set, she is a homebody through and through, and domesticity has always been appealing to her.

"At work, when they say action, I can become someone else and be crazy and messy and erratic, and that feels amazing and therapeutic," she said. "But at home, the domestic aspect of my life is very important to feeling balanced. I love doing laundry."

January lives in LA with her son Xander

The X-Men star often shares glimpses into her personal life on social media that consist of fashionable shots from her $1.4 million Los Angeles home, which she shares with son Xander, 11.

In a conversation with Red magazine about motherhood journey, January stated that from the very beginning, it's always been about Xander.

"Public opinion doesn't matter to me."

"It's good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women," she said. "He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do."

"It's like in a Spielberg movie," she explained. "The adults have more drinks and the kids are dirtier… but it's safe. Photographers don't follow us up there, so Xander has a pretty normal life now."

