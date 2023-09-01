January Jones' shocking new look leaves fans saying the same thing

The Mad Men star is known for her versatility in style

January Jones, renowned for her role in Mad Men, has revealed a fresh twist to her style that showcases the beauty of embracing change at any age.

The 45-year-old Emmy-nominated star took to Instagram to unveil her new everyday look, and in doing so, shared a surprising source of outfit inspiration that has led her to redefine her fashion choices.

With a candid post uploaded on Wednesday, January playfully confessed: “I never expected my midlife crisis to say 'take all fashion cues from teenage boys,'" signaling a shift in her approach to fashion.

The photos accompanying her revelation showcase Jones sporting a relaxed, oversize navy-and-white ringer T-shirt layered over what appears to be a black lace slip dress. Her ensemble is effortlessly complemented by 2000s-style sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and stylish black lace-up boots.

© Instagram January Jones unveils fresh new look

Sharing the pictures of herself kneeling on grass, January also posted them to her Instagram Story, humorously noting: “My son [Xander] makes this pose in pics now so I did it to mock him and the jokes on me cause he’s right, it def makes you look cooler.”

This light-hearted comment underscores her role as a mother to her almost-eight-year-old son. January, known for her versatility in style, has consistently showcased a willingness to experiment, particularly with her hair.

Over the past few months, she embarked on a transformational journey, transitioning from a shoulder-length bob to a shaggy pixie cut, which she later boldly bleached platinum blonde.

© Instagram January compared her style to a teenage boy

Her openness to change has been evident since Xander was just four years old, as she candidly expressed that she would even dye her hair green if he wished for it. "Maybe I would do green tips,” she mentioned, recognizing her desire to maintain a balance between self-expression and motherhood.

In her most recent style evolution, January chose to embrace the charm of curls, opting for a perm to add waves to her locks.

Sharing before-and-after photos of her new look, she expressed her enthusiasm for the change and captioned a hair selfie with a straightforward, "I’m into it."

© Instagram January Jones poses in a crop top and denim shorts in photos shared on Instagram

The curls, executed by the skilled hands of Janine Jarman from Curl Cult, have garnered praise and attention from fashion enthusiasts and fellow celebrities alike.

Celebrities such as Alexa Chung, celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, and Lisa Rinna enthusiastically appreciated Jones's fresh look.

Lisa Rinna, in particular, shared her approval through a GIF with the caption: "MAJOR, honey," to which Jones responded, “Love that you can personalize your gifs."

© Instagram January Jones showed off her new pixie haircut

January's approach to style is an embodiment of comfort and self-expression. In a 2020 interview with Shape magazine, she succinctly described her approach to fashion: "Public opinion doesn’t matter to me."

This sentiment is reflected in her choice to wear what she feels most comfortable in, regardless of external judgment. She recounted an instance when she unabashedly wore "humongous red sweatpants" to a birthday party, embracing her personal needs and embracing authenticity.

Her toned physique and commitment to well-being stem from her upbringing in a health-conscious environment, thanks to her father's influence as a trainer.

January has often talked about her style evolution and her ever-changing hairstyles

Reflecting on her fitness journey, she shared: "My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn't work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise."

This familial influence and upbringing instilled an active lifestyle in Jones and her sisters, even if they occasionally resisted it.

January’s candid nature extends to her memories of filming X-Men, where she playfully confessed: "Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service."