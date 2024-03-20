Taylor Swift fave Reformation just dropped a swimwear collection - and I want everything

What do Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid all have in common? No, they're not just part of Taylor's girl squad, they all share a love for one particular fashion brand - and it's not designer.

Reformation is a sustainable, LA-based high street label, and whether you know it or not, you've probably seen Taylor wearing it. She wore the Jadey Sweater on Instagram to celebrate her single Cruel Summer reaching number one, and also stepped out wearing the Radlee Knit Dress in New York City.

Taylor wears Reformation in New York in September 2023

Selena Gomez has been spotted wearing Reformation's knitwear and boots, too, while Gigi loves the bestselling Agathea Loafers. Even Katie Holmes and Princess Beatrice have been pictured out wearing the brand.

Well, good news if you're also a fan, or you're shopping for new swimwear - Reformation has just dropped its debut Swim collection, and I'm obsessed. The gorgeous pieces reference vintage styles and are so chic, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Taylor wearing them.

Reformation has been working on the new range since before 2019, when they dropped a tiny taster collection. Now it's launched in full and it's even more sustainable. The majority of pieces are made from a new, non-synthetic fabric called EVO by Fulgar. It's a renewable, super soft, biobased fiber, that contains no plastic and comes from the castor plant, which doesn’t need a lot of water to grow. They’ve also made use of ECONYL leftovers.

This doesn't come at a compromise to style though. The new collection is a mix of bikinis and swimsuits in flattering, classic cuts and colours from bold red to chic black, as well as Reformation's signature prints.

First on my shopping list? I love the Soleil Bikini Top with both the low-rise Volta Bikini Bottoms or the high-waisted Azure Bikini Bottoms. The gorgeous red hue is sadly sold out in most sizes, but if you're looking for a staple black bikini, this is perfection. It also comes in a selection of other colours to suit every style.

For a one-piece, I could see Taylor in the Rio Swimsuit, which comes in white, black, blue and a floral print. Made from a soft fabric with a cotton-like feel and a super stretchy fit, it also has a subtle plunge cut and just the right amount of coverage.

If you prefer a skimpier style, à la Hailey Baldwin (another Reformation fan), the Azores Bikini Top and Elba Bikini Bottoms tap into the micro bikini trend. They feature adjustable straps and come in this beautiful burgundy shade

I've heard whispers more pieces could be released in the near future, so check back for news on all of the latest drops.