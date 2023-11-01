January Jones shares rare glimpse of son Xander with her appearance transformation

January Jones owned Halloween this year by breaking out a costume that's both foreign and thoroughly relatable – and putting the spotlight on her family at the same time.

The actress and model, 45, dressed up as her son Xander this year, shedding some insight into her rarely-seen child's personality through her mannerisms.

She took to her Instagram Stories with a glimpse of her look, posing with her face scrunched up in thought in a move to imitate the 12-year-old's behavior.

© Instagram January dressed as her son Xander for Halloween

For her costume, she wore a black Los Angeles Dodgers cap, from which a strand of her platinum blonde hair poked out, a light blue LA Clippers sweatshirt, red Air Jordan basketball shorts, a pair of black pants which had been tucked into the socks, and high top sneakers.

Clearly, Xander was the sporty type, and was just as much a fan of LA-based teams as his mom, although January revealed that his reaction to her costume was not what she'd expected.

"I'm my son for Halloween and he's not even embarrassed about it, he's flattered, the ego on kids these days," she jokingly wrote alongside her pose.

VIDEO: January Jones slides into her incredible living room in LA family home

As for her personal style, in an interview with Shape magazine in 2020, January described it as being a lot closer to her son's – comfort in whatever she wears.

MORE: January Jones stuns fans with new wedding photos and shares surprising update on personal life

"Public opinion doesn't matter to me. Yesterday I went to a birthday party with my son, and I wore humongous red sweatpants because I had my period. My sister said, 'Are you actually wearing those out?' I thought about it for a moment, but I still wore them. Who cares? They're my period pants!"

© Instagram The actress' personal style is a lot more casual and comfort-driven

The Mad Men star attributed her toned physique to a lifetime of fitness and good health, thanks to her father. "My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn't work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it.

MORE: January Jones' shocking new look leaves fans saying the same thing

"It's not that I wasn't active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn't work out, ever. Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service."

© Getty Images The 45-year-old is a mom to Xander, 12, and keeps him out of the spotlight

As for parenting, in a conversation with Red magazine back in 2017, January stated that from the very beginning, keeping her private life away from the spotlight has always been a priority.

MORE: January Jones wipes out in a bikini in relatable beach video – watch

"It's good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women," she said. "He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do.

© Getty Images "It's good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women."

"It's like in a Spielberg movie," she explained. "The adults have more drinks and the kids are dirtier… but it's safe. Photographers don't follow us up there [in their gated California community], so Xander has a pretty normal life now."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.