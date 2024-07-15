It-girl Tolami Benson wows in corset stitched from Buyako Saka's jersey for Euros final

Listen, we might not understand the offside rule but we can confirm that Tolami Benson, girlfriend of England player Bukayo Saka, would win 'WAG of the year' if sideline style was an official accolade.

The 23-year-old It-girl has captivated England fans with her effortless co-ordinating style to support the Three Lions at the 2024 Euros this year.

And while it didn't come home for Harry Kane and his team, Tolami certainly struck gold in the style department as she cheered on her boyfriend at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday night.

© Instagram Tolami Benson wore a corset made from an upcyled England jersey to the Euros final

Dressed to perfection, the Senior Planning Executive enlisted the help of fashion designer Hattie Crowther to stitch her UEFA European Football Championship Final look.

Hattie, who specialises in creating non-binary clothing and using sustainable, deadstock fabric, whipped up a bespoke corset for Tolami made from upcycled England football jerseys.

The one-of-a-kind piece even featured the number 87, Saka’s number for Arsenal during the 2018/2019 season.

© Instagram Hattie Crowther stitched Tolami's bespoke England corset

Tolami paired her custom corset with frayed denim shorts and her signature '87' football bomber jacket which has become a staple in her wardrobe over the season.

She highlighted her siren-like beauty with a glowy makeup look, adding cobalt blue eyeliner, fluttery faux lashes and a mocha-hued lip combo to elevate her natural features.

© Instagram Tolami's beauty look featured a siren-like blue eyeliner

Football fans and fashion mavens flocked to Tolami's Instagram to share the love for her exceptional sideline getup. As many declared her "WAG OF THE YEAR", another fan wrote: "The true winner of the Euros 2024."

A third fan added: "That corset, love it," as a fourth penned: "She is the moment."

Despite Tolami emerging into the spotlight as football's new fashion cool girl, Bukayo's girlfriend doesn't have a stylist. "Just a very honest girls' group chat," she told British Vogue.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson's super-private relationship

Despite all eyes being on Tolami as she cheered for her "baby" at the 2024 Euros, the duo prefer to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

© Getty Images Tolami and Bukayo prefer to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight

It is believed that England's No.7 and the fashion PR have been sweethearts since 2020, with rumours of their relationship snowballing when Tolami posted a photo with a mysterious masked figure on social media in 2021.

While the lovebirds can often be seen stealing kisses on the sideline post-game, oddly, they don't even follow each other on social media.