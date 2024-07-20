Salma Hayek looks unbelievable in plunging dress and platform heels

Salma Hayek never fails to amaze us with her incredible outfits, and the star's latest look may be one of her best yet.

The Frida actress looked incredible in a Gucci fitted dress that featured an optical illusion print with waist-defining black panels on the sides, as she attended the the Gucci summer celebration at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday.

© Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Salma paired the designer dress with black platform heels

Perfectly styled as always, the 57-year-old teamed the designer number with a pair of black platform heels and a sparkling silver necklace.

As for her hair, Salma wore her raven locks in a sleek straight style, while her makeup looked beyond glam with a soft smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false lashes, a contoured base and a nude lip to finish.

Other guests to attend the star-studded event included Kendall Jenner, who wore a preppy black mini dress, and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis, who opted for an orange semi-sheer dress with floral embroidery, paired with a bright yellow bag and metallic heels.

© Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Miley Cyrus looked like the ultimate cool girl in an all-black ensemble

Miley Cyrus also made an appearance at the glitzy event, and the Flowers singer looked chic as always wearing a black mini dress with wrap detailing that highlighted her lace bralette, paired with black sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace.

Salma's Gucci number is not the only ensemble to have fans swooning in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, the Magic Mike actress proved her diverse sense of style as she attended Wimbledon wearing a smart-casual bouclé blazer and tailored trousers.

© Getty The couple watched the tennis from the Royal Box

The star paired the look with a striped Gucci T-shirt and a cream handbag as she sat courtside in the Royal Box with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, 62.

The Kering CEO and billionaire coordinated with his wife for the occasion, wearing a beige suit, a sky blue shirt and a navy tie to match Salma's blazer.

Salma has been married to the French businessman since 2009, and the couple share one daughter, 16-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault.