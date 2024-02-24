Salma Hayek, 57, wows in curve-hugging skirt for surprise date with billionaire husband

Salma Hayek showed off her incredible fashion sense in a form-fitting midi skirt and a red PVC jacket as she attended Milan Fashion Week's Gucci runway show on Friday.

The Magic Mike actress, 57, looked so chic in the cherry red combo, which she paired with a matching pair of platform heels, a shoulder bag, and a black Gucci belt. Salma perfectly rounded off the look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, while wearing her hair in a sleek straight style.

© Daniele Venturelli Salma looked gorgeous in the red ensemble

For her makeup, the star opted for a smokey eye with a touch of pink eyeshadow, rosy blush, and a matte pink lip.

Salma attended the Gucci show with her businessman husband François-Henri Pinault, 61, who looked smart in a pair of black pants, a turtleneck shirt, and a navy bomber jacket. The French billionaire is the chairman and CEO of luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci.

© Edward Berthelot The couple looked stylish as they arrived at the Gucci show

The couple looked loved up as they were pictured arriving at the Gucci show, and the pair were sat between Beyonce's sister Solange and NewJeans' Hanni for the runway.

© Getty The couple sat between Solange and Hanni for the runway show

The Grown Ups actress has been married to François-Henri since 2009, and the couple share one daughter, 16-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault.

While the pair keep their family life extremely private, Salma previously revealed that she and François-Henri met at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by his father François Pinault.

© Getty Salma's daughter Valentina was born in 2007

Salma described the first meeting as a "romantic, amazing story," but explained that it was one which she wanted to stay between the couple. She told Town and Country magazine: "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting."

François-Henri's net worth is known to be a staggering $7 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world.

However, the business tycoon's net worth doesn't come close to that of his father, François Pinault, 87, who was ranked the sixth richest person in Europe in Forbes' 2022 list, at $40 billion.