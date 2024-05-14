Salma Hayek's figure looks incredible in waist-cinching dress alongside billionaire husband

Salma Hayek knows how to accentuate her incredible figure – and her latest look did just that.

The 57-year-old wrapped her curves in a waist-cinching black dress to attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 show at London's Tate Modern on Monday.

Salma looked gorgeous in her one-shouldered dress, which fell to her knees and featured soft draping and a delicate slit between her chest.

She added pops of color with her metallic silver handbag, matching platform shoes, and bold red lipstick.

The Eternals star was accompanied by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, who looked dapper in a black suit and matching sweater.

Salma and François-Henri, 61, happily posed for photos and were pictured looking more in love than ever as they strolled the venue holding hands.

© Getty Images Salma looked gorgeous in her LBD

The couple has been married for 15 years after meeting in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by François-Henri's father.

Salma's husband – who is worth a reported $76 billion – is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

The couple became engaged in 2007 and married at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009.

© Getty Images Salma and Francois-Henri were pictured holding hands

However, her courthouse wedding came as a complete surprise as despite being engaged to François-Henri, she had a "phobia" of marriage.

"I didn’t even know I was getting married that day," she told Glamour in 2023. "It was like an intervention. I don't think I ever told this story.

"They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

© Getty Images Salma accessorized with metallic silver shoes and a matching bag

She added: "A little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting, and [François-Henri's] like, 'Can we have a party now?'"

Two months later, they enjoyed a larger ceremony in Venice, and it was a two-day affair starting with a masquerade ball rehearsal dinner.

They married the following day in the La Fenice Opera House in front of guests including Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron, Lily Cole, Ashley Judd, Woody Harrelson, Anna Wintour, and more.

© Getty Images Salma and her husband both opted for black ensembles

Salma looked beautiful in a $488,000 Balenciaga ball gown, boasting a V-neckline with an embellished bodice and a full skirt. She wore a second dress for their reception, a strapless corset design with a full, tiered skirt.

Salma and François-Henri are parents to daughter Valentina Paloma, who will turn 17 in September. He is also a father to daughter Mathilde and son François Pinault, from his first marriage to French interior designer Dorothée Lepère.

François-Henri has another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 17 years old.

© Getty Images Salma and her daughter Valentina

Salma was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has stated she thinks she was a better mom because she was older.

"I feel that I've done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. one priority and not feel I'm missing out on something," she previously told The Guardian.

"I feel I'm a lot more patient. I wouldn't trade this for anything in the world," she added.