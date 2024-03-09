Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Salma Hayek barely contains herself in silky black dress and lace bra – photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Salma Hayek barely contains herself in silky black dress and lace bra

The Magic Mike actress looked gorgeous

2 minutes ago
Salma Hayek at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
Share this:

Salma Hayek put her sensational physique front and center when she attended the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBC Universal Oppenheimer Film Toast in LA on Friday. 

The 57-year-old highlighted her curves in a silky black dress that skimmed over her figure and boasted a scoop neckline and midi length. 

Salma teased her lingerie, revealing a peek at the black lace bra she was wearing to showcase her cleavage. 

Opting for an all-black ensemble, the actress added a pair of towering, open-toed heels that wrapped around her ankles, and a black Saint Laurent bag.

salma hayek black dress lace bra vanity fair saint laurent party© Getty Images
Salma's lace bra peeked above her dress

She accessorized with a large silver ring and a matching choker. 

As for her hair, Salma wore her raven locks with a slight wave cascading down her chest. 

She completed her look with sultry makeup, opting for a bronzed smokey eye, dark glossy lips, and a pop of blush on her cheeks. 

Salma was joined at the event by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and they were pictured embracing while posing for photos inside the venue. 

salma hayek black dress lace bra vanity fair saint laurent party© Getty Images
Salma looked gorgeous in her all-black outfit

The Frida star has been married to the French businessman since 2009 and the couple share one daughter, 16-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault. 

François-Henri is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering – founded by his father François Pinault in 1963. 

The conglomerate owns Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more. 

salma hayek and husband francois henri pinault© Getty Images
Salma was pictured with her husband, François-Henri Pinault

Salma's husband has been CEO since 2005. He has also been CEO of investment holding company Groupe Artémis, since 2003.

He recently acquired a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, Hollywood's leading talent and sports agency, which represents the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, Billie Lourd, and Salma herself, among others. 

Salma and François-Henri met in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by his father. Speaking about her and husband's first interaction in a 2019 interview, Salma gushed: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story."

Salma Hayek, wearing Gucci, and FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Salma and her husband got engaged in 2007

However, she then explained that it was one which she wanted to stay just between the couple. "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine. 

The pair got engaged in 2007, however, Salma later admitted that she was afraid to tie the knot, so her family surprised her and François-Henri with a wedding ceremony. 

salma hayek and husband at gucci show milan © Getty
Salma and François-Henri share one daughter

"It was like an intervention," Salma told Glamour in February 2023. "My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me [because] I had a phobia of the marriage thing." 

Following the sudden nuptials, Salma was happy with her deepened relationship with François-Henri. 

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault attend the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City© Getty
The couple's wedding was one of the most expensive in celeb history

They chose to renew their vows a couple of months later in Venice at a far more organized ceremony – which ended up being one of the most expensive celebrity weddings in history, with Salma's dress alone costing around $488,000. 

They renewed their vows again in Bora Bora in 2018.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more