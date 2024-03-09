Salma Hayek put her sensational physique front and center when she attended the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBC Universal Oppenheimer Film Toast in LA on Friday.

The 57-year-old highlighted her curves in a silky black dress that skimmed over her figure and boasted a scoop neckline and midi length.

Salma teased her lingerie, revealing a peek at the black lace bra she was wearing to showcase her cleavage.

Opting for an all-black ensemble, the actress added a pair of towering, open-toed heels that wrapped around her ankles, and a black Saint Laurent bag.

She accessorized with a large silver ring and a matching choker.

As for her hair, Salma wore her raven locks with a slight wave cascading down her chest.

She completed her look with sultry makeup, opting for a bronzed smokey eye, dark glossy lips, and a pop of blush on her cheeks.

Salma was joined at the event by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and they were pictured embracing while posing for photos inside the venue.

The Frida star has been married to the French businessman since 2009 and the couple share one daughter, 16-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault.

François-Henri is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering – founded by his father François Pinault in 1963.

The conglomerate owns Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

Salma's husband has been CEO since 2005. He has also been CEO of investment holding company Groupe Artémis, since 2003.

He recently acquired a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, Hollywood's leading talent and sports agency, which represents the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, Billie Lourd, and Salma herself, among others.

Salma and François-Henri met in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by his father. Speaking about her and husband's first interaction in a 2019 interview, Salma gushed: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story."

However, she then explained that it was one which she wanted to stay just between the couple. "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine.

The pair got engaged in 2007, however, Salma later admitted that she was afraid to tie the knot, so her family surprised her and François-Henri with a wedding ceremony.

"It was like an intervention," Salma told Glamour in February 2023. "My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me [because] I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

Following the sudden nuptials, Salma was happy with her deepened relationship with François-Henri.

They chose to renew their vows a couple of months later in Venice at a far more organized ceremony – which ended up being one of the most expensive celebrity weddings in history, with Salma's dress alone costing around $488,000.

They renewed their vows again in Bora Bora in 2018.

