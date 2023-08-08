Christine Lampard's bright tea dress would give Barbie a run for her money

The Loose Women presenter looked incredible in a series of on-screen outfits this week

ITV presenter Christine Lampard, 44, always looks impossibly glamorous. Whether she's stepping in for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show or joining her co-stars Jane Moore, Brenda Edwards and Coleen Nolan on Loose Women, the Northern Irish broadcaster always nails the dress code.

On Monday, the wife of Frank Lampard took to Instagram to share a gallery of her most recent wardrobe ensembles while hosting Lorraine - and one of the dresses was so bright it could give Barbie a run for her money.

Christine looked incredible in Rixo's 'Zadie' dress as she posed backstage. The butterfly-print tea dress features a bias-cut V-neck style with slightly blousy sleeves and partially shirred cuffs.

The pink sunset-hued butterfly dress is crafted from a print Rixo's Co-Founder Orlagh hand-painted. Stunning! Christine's trusty stylists, Mother Shoppers, paired the beautiful dress with a pair of tan buckled mules - a dreamy summer ensemble.

© Instagram Christine Lampard was the vision of summer in a hand-painted butterfly print dress from Rixo

Meanwhile, Christine's raven hair was styled in voluminous waves and her ageless beauty glow was highlighted with a peachy blush, fluffy brows and pink gloss.

In other photos, the mother-of-two looked equally chic as she donned a Meghan Markle-inspired military style dress in a tonal khaki green. Another look showed Christine looking pristine in a pair of white, wide-leg jeans and a romantic puff-sleeved blouse.

© Instagram Christine amped up the glamour in a crisp white outfit to present Lorraine

"Gorgeous outfits Christine you look so beautiful," penned a fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "Classy as always." A third chimed in: "I love that red dress!"

The brunette beauty's return to Lorraine on Wednesday this week comes just after the star enjoyed a lavish family holiday to New York with her husband Frank and their two children; Patricia, four, and youngest, Freddie, two.

© Instagram Christine jetted off to NYC with her family

In extremely rare photos shared by the broadcaster, little Freddie stole the show in his colourful pinstripe top as he cosied into his mum whilst out and about exploring Brooklyn.

© Instagram Frank Lampard was all smiles in NYC

Christine, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in a pair of figure-flattering jeans, a simple black tank top and a pair of square sunglasses.