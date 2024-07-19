Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle’s famous Victoria Beckham dress just had an elite royal makeover
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham© Getty

Meghan Markle’s most famous Victoria Beckham dress just had an elite royal makeover

The Duchess of Sussex wore Victoria Beckham's 'Fitted T-shirt Dress' in 2020

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
36 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex has had so many standout outfits over the years, and some of her most memorable was when she was a working royal, alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Best Looks

One of our favourites has to be a bright blue dress by Victoria Beckham that she donned back in 2020, shortly after the news was announced that herself and Prince William's brother was taking a step back from royal life.

Meghan Markle wearing body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress© Getty Images
Meghan's body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress was an instant royal fashion hit

Meghan and Harry turned heads at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, and we fell in love with the former Suits star's picture-perfect, periwinkle blue frock, known as the 'Fitted T-shirt Dress' costing £990. Meghan positively shone in the light blue style, and coupled with the shot of her looking at her husband romantically in the pouring rain, it was quite the standout style.

It's easy to see why Meghan loved it; it's form fitting as it's made from a stretch double wool crepe material. We love the modest round neckline, short sleeves and a midi-length hem which gives it both a playful and sophisticated vibe. As with many of VB's dresses, it has double-ended exposed metal zips at the back which give it a directional finish.

Victoria Beckham T-shirt dress in red
Victoria Beckham T-shirt dress

It's been over four years since that show-stopping moment and since then, the dress has had a makeover and is now available in some very royal-esque colours. The royal ladies tend to wear bold, primary colours that stand out as it's easier for crowds to glimpse them that way. We love the style in bright red; it's such a fabulous shade!

Meghan, 42, has worn a fair few designs from VB. She even made one of her bags go viral!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in black coat walking with Prince Harry© Getty
Meghan dressed in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham on Christmas Day in 2018

 Back in 2018, on Christmas Day, the LA-born star was pregnant with her son Archie, and showed off her beautiful baby bump, wearing head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. She wore a dark blue dress, boots, dress coat and the famously retro, 'Powder Box Handbag' which fans went mad for at the time. The bag is still one of her best-selling bags t

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More