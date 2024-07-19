Meghan Markle’s most famous Victoria Beckham dress just had an elite royal makeover

The Duchess of Sussex has had so many standout outfits over the years, and some of her most memorable was when she was a working royal, alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Best Looks

One of our favourites has to be a bright blue dress by Victoria Beckham that she donned back in 2020, shortly after the news was announced that herself and Prince William's brother was taking a step back from royal life.

© Getty Images Meghan's body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress was an instant royal fashion hit

Meghan and Harry turned heads at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, and we fell in love with the former Suits star's picture-perfect, periwinkle blue frock, known as the 'Fitted T-shirt Dress' costing £990. Meghan positively shone in the light blue style, and coupled with the shot of her looking at her husband romantically in the pouring rain, it was quite the standout style.

It's easy to see why Meghan loved it; it's form fitting as it's made from a stretch double wool crepe material. We love the modest round neckline, short sleeves and a midi-length hem which gives it both a playful and sophisticated vibe. As with many of VB's dresses, it has double-ended exposed metal zips at the back which give it a directional finish.

Victoria Beckham T-shirt dress

It's been over four years since that show-stopping moment and since then, the dress has had a makeover and is now available in some very royal-esque colours. The royal ladies tend to wear bold, primary colours that stand out as it's easier for crowds to glimpse them that way. We love the style in bright red; it's such a fabulous shade!

Meghan, 42, has worn a fair few designs from VB. She even made one of her bags go viral!

© Getty Meghan dressed in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham on Christmas Day in 2018

Back in 2018, on Christmas Day, the LA-born star was pregnant with her son Archie, and showed off her beautiful baby bump, wearing head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. She wore a dark blue dress, boots, dress coat and the famously retro, 'Powder Box Handbag' which fans went mad for at the time. The bag is still one of her best-selling bags t