Victoria Beckham is a vision in cinched trousers and the silkiest shirt

Victoria Beckham is a complete fashion icon and she proved her status as such on Saturday when she posed in an uber chic outfit for an Instagram Story.

The fashion designer, 50, paid tribute to perfumer and close pal Ben Gorham while wearing a pair of chic culotte-style trousers with a sharp line pressed down the front of the leg.

The waist-cinching trousers were teamed with a silky bottle green shirt and croc print chunky belt. Rounding off her look was a pair of perspex kitten heels with a black opaque toe and bouncy waves in her long brunette hair.

A very Beckham anniversary

The post comes just days after Victoria and her husband David, 49, slipped back into the bright purple outfits they wore to their wedding reception in 1999. The former Spice Girl was seen wearing a heavy silk dress which skimmed her figure and featured a thigh split up one side.

The Antonio Berardi dress also featured a one-shouldered neckline which was adorned with purple and red flowers. She rounded off her look with a pair of silver gladiator-style heels which scaled her entire leg.

Meanwhile, the former England football player was seen in a matching purple suit with a purple shirt and coordinating shoes. His corsage matched the flowers on his wife's gown.

"Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!," Victoria penned. The pair tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin.

A Beckham throwback

The mother-of-four paid tribute to another special throwback moment with her husband earlier this week. Victoria was seen cuddling up to her then-Manchester United star boyfriend in a cropped floral top and low-rise trousers.

"Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip," the star recalled. "I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses".

She looked almost unrecognizable in a black baseball cap rocking a cropped haircut that skimmed the nape of her neck - poles apart from her elbow-length hair now.

Victoria's milestone

The last time the star celebrated a special milestone was in April when she turned 50. The former girl band member celebrated in style with a star-studded party in London.

The birthday girl was seen alongside her husband and four children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, wearing a sheer chic mint dress which was made by her own brand.