David and Victoria Beckham relax at incredible £5m holiday home ahead of Brooklyn's wedding

David and Victoria Beckham have been making the most of their time in Miami ahead of their son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The couple were pictured spending time on their £5million yacht with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper on Monday, after having a pool day together at a luxury Miami hotel over the weekend.

David bought his 93.5ft vessel in 2021, and has named it Seven in homage to his football career and the number he wore on his shirts for Manchester United and England.

The 46-year-old even helped to design the luxurious yacht, after reportedly being inspired by holidays with Elton John and David Furnish on their boat.

The boat will offer the family the opportunity to explore even more of Miami and the surrounding areas, with David and Victoria reportedly keen to sail around the Florida Keys on a future trip.

It is not the only holiday home the Beckhams own in the area, as they also have a $24million penthouse apartment in the exclusive One Thousand Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel.

Each residence in the building boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

David and Victoria jetted to Miami a week ago, just days after it was revealed their Holland Park mansion had been burgled while they were at home with Harper, ten. The couple were completely unaware that an upstairs bedroom had been broken into until the following morning, when Cruz, 17, returned home from a night out and discovered broken glass and realised possessions had been stolen.

The family also own a luxury barn conversion in the Cotswolds as part of their incredible property portfolio.

