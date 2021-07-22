Justin and Hailey Bieber's luxury living room is total goals - photos The stars have the most jaw-dropping pad

Justin and Hailey Bieber have allowed fans to see inside their incredible living room by sharing a series of photographs from a social gathering they had – just wait until you see the décor!

The beautifully designed room features white couches, white walls and lots of luxurious details. There is a fluffy rug which sits underneath a glass coffee table and said table has been carefully curated with books and ornaments.

There are more decorative pieces behind the couple displayed in the in-built shelves in the walls.

The pictures reveal how tense the sporting event was as Justin and Hailey were captivated alongside their close friends. The third image showed a closer view of the artwork on the couple's wall which is an abstract painting in a bold black frame.

Justin captioned the photographs: "Watching sports at the Bieber’s house gets a little wild. @rorykramer."

Justin Bieber has revealed his epic living room

One follower penned: "We love this house", and another left the comment: "Nice house." One fan joked: "Invite me next time please."

Justin has had an impressive property portfolio over the years and is believed to still own a number of jaw-dropping homes. This particular living room could be inside his $25.8million Beverly Park mansion he purchased last year.

Their huge home has an outdoor pool too

The huge home is located in a star-studded neighbourhood and the likes of Sofia Vergara and Eddie Murphy live nearby.

According to Dirt, it boasts 2.5 acres of land and the house has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The couple married in 2018

The home has a sweeping staircase, library room and epic views all around, making it truly spectacular.

The living room pictures show that their place is ideal for entertaining, and there is also a private movie theatre, tennis court and swimming pool. It sounds more like a hotel to us.

We can only hope that we get to see another look inside their grand home again soon – watch this space!

