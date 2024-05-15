Hailey Bieber shows off bare baby bump for the first time in glittering crop top – see photos

After keeping her pregnancy a secret for a couple months – reportedly around six by now – Hailey Bieber is now ready to share more glimpses of it.

The Rhode founder and her husband Justin Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, announced that they were expecting their first child together last week, simultaneously revealing that they had renewed their vows as well.

Now, with news of their forthcoming bundle of joy out in the open, the soon-to-be first time mom is ready for the next step: showing off her growing bump!

WATCH: Hailey & Justin Bieber Announce They're Expecting

Hailey took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared her first post since the one announcing her baby news, a round of photos, including plenty of bump shots, of what she has been up to as of late.

The first was a selfie highlighting her glowing skin, followed by a shot of her viral Rhode phonecase, and next what everyone has been waiting for, her first public pregnant selfie! In the sweet pic, Hailey is wearing a pink Y2K-style butterfly crop top, and she has her hand placed right under her belly.

She shared a couple other similar photos in the outfit, accentuating the bump with low rise blue jeans, plus another photo of her laying out, drinking an iced coffee, wearing an oversized white t-shirt hiked up to just above her stomach.

She captioned the post with: "The past few weeks have been…" followed by a bird hatching emoji, plus one for a palm tree, sleepy face, sunset, and pink flower, among others.

Fans and celebrities alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the pics, with good friend Kylie Jenner writing: "Cutest," as fashion editor Chrissy Rutherford added: "Can't wait for all the pregnancy fits!!" Others followed suit with: "You're glowing. So beautiful," and: "So excited for baby Bieber," as well as: "The cutest bump!!!"

© Instagram

To announce her, some might say, highly-anticipated pregnancy, Hailey donned a vintage Saint Laurent off-the-shoulder lace dress with a matching veil.

She had previously opened up about the seemingly never-ending chatter about her plans to start a family in an interview with GQ last year, where she shared: "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," adding: "There is something that's disheartening about, 'Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?' It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don't give a [expletive].'"

© Instagram

Though she said at the time motherhood was something she "looks forward to," she also maintained it would be a "private, intimate thing," for her and her family. "It's something that's going to come when it comes. And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people [expletive] care."

© Instagram

"Let me do what I want to do with my body, and you guys can do what you want to do with your body – and let's just let it be that."

She ultimately emphasized: "When there comes a day that that is true, you – as in the internet – will be the last to know."