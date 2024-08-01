Shiloh Jolie, 18, makes rare appearance after requesting to drop dad Brad Pitt's last name

Shiloh Jolie made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday, marking the first sighting since the news of a delayed court hearing concerning her name change request.

The 18-year-old, who is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, stepped out solo, dressed casually in a black hoodie, black jeans, and eye-catching yellow sneakers.

Shiloh, known for her distinctive style, kept her look simple, accessorizing with a brown spring headband to keep her cropped blonde hair in place.

This appearance comes amid ongoing legal proceedings as Shiloh seeks to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname.

Earlier this week, her attorney confirmed that the court hearing had been postponed due to a clerical error.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is pictured exiting a friend's home in L.A

The hearing, initially scheduled for this week, has now been rescheduled for August 19. Shiloh has expressed her desire to go by "Shiloh Nouvel Jolie" instead of "Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt," a decision that has reportedly been upsetting for her father, Brad Pitt.

Peter Levine, Shiloh's legal representative, explained the situation, stating, "Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19."

Shiloh wore casual attire

He further elaborated that everyone undergoing a name-change request must undergo a background check conducted by the court clerk, and due to a clerical error, Shiloh's hearing was delayed.

Shiloh's decision to change her name comes just months after she turned 18 on May 27. According to state law, a legal name change petition must be published in a newspaper at least a month before a judge can approve it.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie

Earlier this month, Shiloh took this step by publishing a statement in the Los Angeles Times, officially declaring her intent to change her legal name.

According to People magazine, the actor is "aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name."

Shiloh requested to drop her father's name on her 18th birthday

The Jolie-Pitt family has been in the public eye for years, with Angelina and Brad's high-profile relationship beginning in the mid-2000s, following Brad's divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

The couple, who share six children—Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15—were married in 2014 after a long courtship. However, they separated in 2016, and their divorce proceedings have been ongoing since then.

In June, DailyMail.com reported that Shiloh had hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, indicating that this decision was independent of her parents' influence.

According to an FBI report released in 2022, Angelina alleged that Brad had been physically abusive towards her during the flight, an incident that reportedly left a lasting impact on the family.