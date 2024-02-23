Angelina Jolie's fresh new look hints at new chapter post Brad Pitt divorce

Following the nearing conclusion of her seven-year divorce saga with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has debuted a striking new look, signaling a fresh start.

At 48, the acclaimed actress was seen in New York City, stepping into her Atelier Jolie store, sporting a stunning transformation to warm blonde locks.

This bold hair color change marks an exciting new chapter for Jolie, complementing her effortlessly chic style, complete with black-tinted sunglasses, a sleek black jacket, and a timeless white T-shirt.

Her hair, styled in soft waves, added a gentle elegance to her overall appearance. This isn't Angelina's first foray into lighter hair shades; she experimented with highlights in June 2023, but has now fully embraced this vibrant new color.

The shift comes at a pivotal moment as Angelina and Brad wrap up the final details of their protracted legal battle, a process that has been both challenging and liberating for the mom-of-six.

The Eternals star has been candid about the impact of the divorce, especially considering the alignment of their six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne—with their mother.

As her children grow older, Jolie has been increasingly focusing on her own needs and aspirations.

In a revealing conversation with WSJ Magazine, Jolie shared insights into her personal life post-divorce, highlighting a significant shift in her social circle and plans for the future.

She remarked, "I don’t really have … a social life. I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict."

This change is partly due to the restrictions she faced in her ability to travel and live freely after her divorce, with aspirations to eventually relocate to her home in Cambodia.

Angelina's fresh start also encompasses a new venture into fashion and art, focusing on upcycled clothing and supporting local artists through an art gallery.

Her vision is not to become a prominent figure in haute couture but to foster a community where artisans and creatives can thrive.

Speaking to Vogue in September 2023, she expressed her desire to empower others: "I don’t want to be a big fashion designer. I want to build a house for other people to become that. I’ve met a lot of artisans over the years — very capable, talented people — and I’d like to see them grow."

