Penny Lancaster surprises in vampy glitterball dress to celebrate with King Charles

Lady Penny Lancaster cut a seriously elegant figure as she joined her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, at St James's Palace for the King’s Foundation inaugural awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.

The former Loose Women star, 53, glittered in a striking bronze dress from It-girl brand, Georgia Hardinge. Crafted from a metallic coated chiffon, Penny's dress featured all-over pleats in a sunray design with a unique gathered detail on the skirt.

The wife of Sir Rod teamed her dress with elegant pointed-toe slingback heels, keeping accessories to a minimum as she let all attention fall on her striking metallic gown.

© Getty Penny Lancaster wore a striking bronze dress at the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James' Palace

Penny's platinum blonde hair was styled in bouncy 70's waves, while the star added a rosy blush, illuminating highlighter and fluttery lashes to complete her ageless beauty glow.

Her rocker husband, meanwhile, looked equally dapper as he wore a crisp cream suit jacket and smart black trousers.

Sir Rod and Lady Penny celebrate with King Charles

The King’s Foundation inaugural awards ceremony showcased the work of students, teachers, alumni and partners who have contributed to the organisation’s charitable efforts.

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart sharing a joke with wife Penny Lancaster and David Beckham

"It’s wonderful, it’s a great honour. I come from a very poor family and to find myself here in this wonderful place is a great honour. We all have to remember where we come from," Sir Rod said of being invited to St James's Palace.

Speaking to Rebecca English, Royal Editor of the Daily Mail, the Forever Young hitmaker shared his admiration for King Charles continuing to work throughout his ongoing treatment for cancer.

© Getty Penny Lancaster embraced the King

"He had treatment today, he told me. I went through all that. I had treatment five days a week. Like him, I was still working. He’s remarkable," he added, reflecting on his own journey beating prostate cancer.

Rod's wife Penny added: "Just like my husband, His Majesty’s work ethic is incredible. He was the driving force behind looking after the planet, our communities, our historical buildings. He’s been that driving force for so many years before everyone got on the bandwagon.

"He knew exactly what he was talking about and the fact that he was itching to get back to work and do what he does best. He wants to make sure he makes his mark and raises enough awareness among people, so the younger generation will come through and follow on his work.

© Getty The King greeted Sir Rod with a hand shake

"Her Majesty, of course, was the shining beacon and he was always in her shadow. He’s had the best teacher in the world. But it’s his time now. We have such respect for him and if we can do anything tiny bit to support him and his dreams and wishes to make it a better place then we absolutely will. We have always been supporters."