Penny Lancaster is a bombshell in daring thigh-split dress to mark celebrations with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster joined husband Rod Stewart as the rock and roll singer celebrated his beloved Celtic F.C. winning the Scotland Cup over the weekend.

Rod, who is a huge fan of the club alongside his youngest sons, Alastair and Aiden, shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself and Penny alongside a cake that commemorated the occasion. Penny completely stole the show with her ravishing look as the presenter wowed in a tan dress with a thigh-high slit.

The stylish wrap dress showed off Penny's pristine figure alongside her toned legs, while husband Rod also looked dapper in a two-piece suit in the colours of his football team.

In the snap, Penny held aloft the cake marking the event, which appeared to be a chocolate concoction with buttercream flowers in white and green. Text on the cake read: "Congratulations Celtic Champions 23/24."

© Instagram Penny and Rod marked their celebrations together

Rod and his youngest children were regularly seen cheering Celtic on in the crowds over recent weeks, including for the semi-final match against Aberdeen, which saw Celtic triumph 6-5.

All three were seen getting incredibly excited as Celtic clinched the win, with the family roaring with happiness in several photos. Other snaps saw Rod and Alastair looking concerned as Aberdeen scored their goals.

© Ian MacNicol Rod and his sons cheered on Celtic during their journey

Apart from Alastair and Aiden, Rod is a father to six other children from previous relationships. Speaking about them during an appearance on Lorraine in 2016, Rod proudly remarked: "I've got eight children and I think I'm appreciating it more now in old age than I ever did before.

"I really cherish those moments... I've got a hockey player, I've got a musician, I've got a ballet dancer, a jazz dancer – they are all pursuing wonderful careers in the arts. Extremely proud of them."

© Dave Benett Penny and Rod are one glam couple!

Meanwhile, wife Penny is known for her incredibly glamorous looks, and the 53-year-old looked divine last week when she attended the Prince's Trust Awards.

The mum-of-two rocked a black fitted midi dress covered with spring florals in every colour of the rainbow. Penny completed her look with gold accessories including strappy heels, a quilted clutch and drop earrings, which were just visible underneath her bouncy blow-dried blonde hair.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Penny can do no wrong with her outfits

Penny and Rod started dating in 1999 and tied the knot in 2007 before renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony in Australia in 2023. They now live in a sprawling family mansion in Essex thought to be worth £4.65 million with their two teenage sons Alastair and Aiden.

Speaking about her husband's sense of style on Loose Women, Penny shared: "He's a very stylish man and he comes from a certain generation – because he's 70 now – and in those days people used to wear hats out and smart suits all the time. He takes pride in himself and that's what I respect."