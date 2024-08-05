Victoria Beckham and Tana Ramsay look like youthful teenagers on holiday

David and Victoria Beckham are currently sunning it up in Italy, and on Sunday, former Manchester United superstar David shared snaps of himself and his wife enjoying dinner with their longtime besties, Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

WATCH: David Beckham shares secret video of Victoria during Italian holiday

The awesome foursome enjoyed a delicious meal at Quattro Passi and uploaded various pictures of the sumptuous meal. After the spread, they took to what looked like the restaurant's branded van; David's pictures showed Tana and VB laughing and joking in the van's cargo area. Who would have thought it!

© Instagram/davidbeckham Victoria and Tana looked to be having the best time

Both ladies were rocking little black dresses and looked super stunning and fresh faced - you would never think they were 50 and 49. They looked like teenagers! We want what they are having...

© Instagram/davidbeckham The pair looked in great spirits as they left the restaurant

The Beckham's holiday photo album

Earlier that day, father-of-four David also shared some sun-soaked pictures of his wife reading and she really did look the part.

© Instagram Victoria relaxed with a book

The former Spice Girl rocked a plunging V-neck beach dress in black, and her famously long hair looked as coiffed as ever, topped with a wide-brimmed raffia hat. Victoria looked super classy as she read her book. David quipped: "Annoyingly elegant."

© Instagram Victoria looked so elegant in an all-black bikini

In another snap, the fashion mogal wowed Instagram fans in a very sassy swimsuit, looking super sultry and relaxed on board a yacht.

Victoria's parenting struggles

The mother-of-four recently gave an interview with Vogue Australia and lifted the lid on many things, including parenting struggles.

VB revealed she had help raising her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - including nannies and her and David's parents.

She explained: "You're trying to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional. We didn't have much of a social life when the children were younger, that is just that one thing too much."

Being refreshingly honest with readers, the pop singer reflected: "Getting that balance is very difficult. I struggled with that a lot when the children were younger."