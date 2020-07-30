8 times Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz proved they already have a close bond Victoria and her future daughter-in-law have a sweet relationship

Victoria Beckham was among the first to congratulate her son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz after they got engaged at the beginning of July. Since then, Victoria and her future daughter-in-law have proven they have already formed a very close bond. From gushing social media tributes to fashion choices, we take a look at Victoria and Nicola's relationship...

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's mind-blowing £31million London home

Engagement announcement

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz confirm they're engaged

The fashion designer marked the news by sharing a photo of Brooklyn and Nicola posing in the grounds of the Beckhams' beautiful Cotswolds home, which she captioned: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." Nicola replied with the sweet comment: "I love you so so much victoria I’m the luckiest girl."

Engagement dress

Yellow ruffled dress, was £1,450 now £725, Victoria Beckham

Nicola paid tribute to her soon-to-be mother-in-law with her choice of outfit in their engagement photo. The bright yellow tiered frock was from Victoria's collection and featured a ruffled waist and an asymmetric cami neckline. And this is not the only time Nicola has shown support for VB's brand…

Fashion

Listen without prejudice T-shirt, £95, Victoria Beckham

Even before Brooklyn popped the question, Nicola was seen wearing Victoria's Pride T-shirt as she posed for several loved-up photos with her then-boyfriend. The £95 white classic tee featured the name of George Michael's iconic 1990 album in rainbow colours.

The 25-year-old was also pictured visiting Victoria's store in London with Brooklyn's younger sister Harper, writing: "Had the best day with my little sister. @victoriabeckham your store is a dream."

Engagement ring

Nicola's engagement ring bears similarities to one of Victoria's

Brooklyn gave fans a close-up of the engagement ring he gave to the American actress on Instagram, showing off an enormous rock which is estimated to feature a 4.5-5 carat diamond. The classic emerald diamond is set on a thin, diamond-encrusted band, making for a piece not too dissimilar from Victoria's own engagement ring

Shannon Delany-Ron of JamesAllen.com told The Sun, "Brooklyn's mum Victoria loves this style and has a few emerald cut rings in her extensive engagement ring collection as well."

Women supporting women

The American actress shared a gushing tribute to VB on Instagram

The pair recently took part in the social media trend 'Challenge Accepted', which sees women sharing black and white photos of themselves in an effort to spread positivity and female empowerment. After being nominated to take part by VB, Nicola shared a gushing post on Instagram.

Next to a photo of herself on the beach, she wrote: "Challenge accepted @victoriabeckham. I’m beyond lucky to have so many strong women in my life that empower me and those around them. What a blessing to have a mom and future mother in law that are both as beautiful inside as they are outside and who are incredible role models for me. I feel so lucky I get to look up to these inspiring women everyday." How sweet!

READ: Love Victoria Beckham's slogan T-shirts? You'll want these sassy face masks

Family events

Days after celebrating their engagement with Brooklyn's grandparents, the happy couple joined the rest of the Beckham gang for a holiday in Italy. So it appears Nicola has certainly been welcomed into the family!

Brooklyn's birthday

The pair weren't afraid to hit the dancefloor together at Brooklyn's 21st birthday!

Brooklyn had quite the party to celebrate his 21st birthday, with even his parents getting up on the dancefloor. Photos from the evening show Nicola and Victoria showing off their dancing skills together, so we can't wait to see more at the wedding!

Wedding dress

After sporting so many of Victoria's designs recently, it is thought that Nicola may ask her mother-in-law to design her wedding dress - or at least one of them if she chooses to have several outfit changes! However, we will likely not know for certain until pictures emerge on their wedding day.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.