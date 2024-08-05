Blake Lively looks phenomenal as she navigates downpour in tiny minidress in latest rain drenched outing

Blake Lively stole the spotlight in a daring minidress during a rain-swept outing in New York City this weekend.

The 36-year-old actress exuded her signature charm and style, despite the gloomy weather. She opted for a strapless minidress with a plunging neckline, offering a generous glimpse of her décolletage.

With an umbrella in hand to fend off the summer showers, Blake's cheery disposition remained undeterred. Her vibrant outfit featured a lively floral design in eye-catching shades of orange, yellow, purple, green, and red, perfectly embodying the essence of summer.

She balanced gracefully on a towering pair of nude ankle-strap stilettos, her luminous complexion accentuated by expertly applied makeup.

As the day progressed, Blake swapped into a dazzling hot pink ensemble to attend an event promoting her new drama, It Ends With Us. She paired a floral minidress with a long matching coat, making a stylish entrance at the Betty Blooms Pop-Up in Chelsea.

It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling romance novel, stars Blake as Lily, a woman trapped in a tumultuous marriage that transitions from passionate to abusive.

Later in the day, with the rain still pouring, Blake was spotted radiating her usual warmth and positivity in another floral outfit. This time, she donned a blouse-and-trouser combination in varying shades of blue, complemented by a flower-shaped silver handbag.

Her outfit was perfectly tailored to showcase her impressively svelte post-baby figure, just six months after giving birth to her son, Olin.

Blake's signature blonde tresses cascaded over her shoulders in luxurious waves as she flashed her megawatt smile while striding through the city.

This latest outing comes on the heels of Blake's new haircare line, Blake Brown, which prompted her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to gush about how proud he is of her. "I'm obscenely proud of this woman," he wrote. "She's been working on @blakebrownbeauty for seven years. The result is exactly what you'd expect from a hyper-obsessive, detail-obsessed, uncompromisingly quality control genius."

He humorously added, "Also, I just found out her last name is Brown."

Blake, now 36, was born Blake Ellender Brown in 1987 to parents Ernie Brown and Elaine Lively. Following her parents' marriage, Ernie adopted the surname Lively, Elaine's name from her first marriage to Ronald Lively.

On July 31, Blake confirmed her latest business venture with a heartfelt Instagram post. "Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair. It’s my longest companion in life. For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other."

She continued, "To love it well, I've found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error. I spent seven years (I know. It toggles between impressive and wtf took so long) obsessively developing every detail of my newest baby, @blakebrownbeauty."

Blake elaborated on her motivation, "Why create a line if I had products that worked? Great question. I wanted something more affordable but with the same salon/red carpet performance… turns out highest quality is most expensive, who knew?? There's a reason brands tend to make compromises, but we didn't stop until we got there. (Refer back to seven years in the making). I also wanted scents that felt like high-end perfume."

She added, "I wanted it to be cleaner than the products I was using, so I didn't feel nervous sharing it with family. I wanted it to show how beautiful maximum sustainability can be. I wanted it to be vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, synthetic dyes, etc."

Blake's passion for design was also evident, "As someone who loves design desperately, I wanted it to look stunning on your shelf because that's valuable space in your home, it should be beautiful. I was uncompromising on achieving all of those things at once. And now I see why there was nothing out there that hit all my goals simultaneously. It was a beast to build. But I couldn't be prouder of what we created for you. Time to fly from the nest baby… @blakebrownbeauty."