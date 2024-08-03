Blake Lively is a vision in see-through top alongside handsome co-star

Blake Lively has been one busy woman promoting her new film It Ends With Us – and she has been serving up one knockout look after another.

The 36-year-old joined her handsome co-star Brandon Sklenar on Friday to promote the romantic drama and she looked gorgeous in a stunning floral ensemble.

WATCH: Blake Lively stars in It Ends With Us - official trailer

Blake rocked a see-through, black trim blouse that exposed her black bra and toned midriff and was embroidered with large white flowers over the sheer fabric.

She added a pair of wide-legged pants that boasted the same floral pattern and black sequins.

To complete her outfit, Blake wore a long black coat that featured identical white blooms.

She posed for several photos alongside Brandon and praised him for switching into a black shirt to match the hues of her ensemble.

"Find you a costar who changes his shirt to make your outfit look best. The sweetest Atlas energy coming from @brandonsklenar always," Blake captioned the carousel of photos.

She also excitedly counted down the days until the release of the movie, adding: "@itendswithusmovie COMES OUT IN ONE WEEK ARE YOU READY?!"

Of course, Blake's hair was also a focal point and looked as beautiful as always cascading over one shoulder in loose bouncy waves.

© Instagram / @blakelively Blake stars in the upcoming romantic drama It Ends With Us

Her fans will no longer have hair envy because Blake has created her first haircare line to help achieve her luscious locks at home.

She confirmed on July 31 that she has created her own beauty brand, Blake Brown, and shared a lengthy Instagram post about her latest business venture.

She wrote: "Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair.

"It’s my longest companion in life. For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other.

"To love it well, I've found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error."

She continued: "I spent 7 years (I know. It toggles between impressive and wtf took so long) obsessively developing every detail of my newest baby, @blakebrownbeauty.

© Instagram Blake has always had gorgeous hair

"Why create a line if I had products that worked? Great question. I wanted something that was more affordable but had the same salon/red carpet performance… turns out highest quality is most expensive, who knew??

"There's a reason brands tend to have to make compromises, but we didn't stop til we got there. (Refer back to 7 years in the making). I also wanted scents that felt like fragrances I would actually buy as high end perfume.

© @BlakeBrownBeauty Blake Brown was seven years in the making

"I wanted it to be cleaner than the products I was using with great results so I didn't feel nervous sharing it with family. I wanted it to attempt to show how beautiful maximum sustainability can be."

Blake added: "I wanted it to be vegan, cruelty free and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, synthetic dyes etc.

"As someone who loves design desperately, I wanted it to look stunning on your shelf because that's valuable space in your home, it should be beautiful."

© @BlakeBrownBeauty Blake Brown launches August 4

Blake concluded: "I was uncompromising on achieving all of those things at once. And now I see why there was nothing out there that hit all my goals simultaneously.

"It was a beast to build. But I couldn't be prouder of it what we created for you. Time to fly from the nest baby… @blakebrownbeauty."