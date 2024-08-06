6 best dressed celebrities in August 2024: Cate Blanchett, Blake Lively & more

August is shaping up to be a killer month of style. With Wimbledon dominating July, we enjoyed a month of impeccably-dressed celebrities sitting courtside.

With the Paris Olympics in full swing, it is set to be a summer of sport. But make way for the best-dressed musicians and actresses of the month.

From Blake Lively's endless floral looks ahead of the release of It Ends With Us, to Cate Blanchett's effortless daytime chic, we look forward to more sartorial wins as we continue to bask in the summer sun.

Keep scrolling to meet the best-dressed stars of August 2024…

© Getty Blake Lively It Ends With Us star Blake Lively, 36, was seen arriving at the CBS Morning Show in Times Square looking next level in a floral embroidered leather jacket with matching Bermuda shorts. Her shirtless rocker ensemble was teamed with bejeweled strappy heels.



© Getty Cate Blanchett Tar actress Cate Blanchett, 55, looked so put together during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. The star wore black pants with a simple white tee and a black blazer. Her unusual sneakers with a splash of green added interest, along with her chequered belt.



© Getty Sarah Paulson American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson, 46, was spotted at the Mr. & Mrs. Smith Tastemaker Event held at the Pendry West Hollywood in a chic red A-line skirt. She paired it with neutral pieces - a slate grey shirt and brown heels.



© Getty Andra Day 'Rise Up' singer Andra Day, 39, stunned at Netflix's Dinner With Bevy in honor of Lee Daniels' The Deliverance at Le Bernardin in a pink and purple mini dress with killer heels and oversized gold hoop earrings.



© Getty Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' singer Sabrina Carpenter, 25, looked lovely in a cornflower blue fitted midi dress with heart-shaped cut-outs at The Drop: Sabrina Carpenter at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live event. She also rocked nude lace-up heels.



Grown-Ups star Jamie Chung, 41, looked incredible at the First Amouage Temporary Boutique on the West Coast event at The Grove in a sheer boat neck top with flared pants and luscious beachy waves.



