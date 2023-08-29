Elizabeth Hurley, 58, sets pulses racing in micro bikini during sun-drenched holiday with Joan Collins

In an effervescent splash of luxury and glamour, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins have given us the ultimate vacation envy with their recent jaunt to St. Tropez.

Showcasing their fabulous figures and timeless allure, the close friends took to Instagram to share snippets from their sun-drenched escapade.

At 58, Elizabeth looked nothing short of sensational in a tan bikini adorned with eye-catching gold chain detailing.

Radiating happiness, the Austin Powers star flashed her iconic smile to the camera, her eyes stylishly shielded behind a pair of oversized sunglasses.

But the glamour didn't end at the beach. Later in the evening, Elizabeth transformed her look with a glimmering gold knitted top, complemented by her hair cascading in beachy waves.

Every bit the style icon, she was the epitome of chic as she stepped out for a sumptuous dinner.

Accompanying her was none other than the legendary Joan, who at 90, dazzled in her own right. In a flamboyant silk blouse adorned with an array of colors and a fashionable wide-brimmed straw hat, Joan was the epitome of elegance.

Captured smiling in a car together, the duo radiated a joyful glow, emblematic of their cherished friendship—a bond so strong that Liz has been a frequent guest at Joan’s milestone celebrations, including her 88th birthday party and 20th wedding anniversary at London’s Claridge’s Hotel.

Last week, Joan had her own bikini moment that left fans awestruck. In a candid Instagram snap, she looked positively radiant in a white halter-neck bikini, soaking up the French Riviera sun beside her husband, Percy Gibson.

Joan captioned the sun-soaked moment, "Only place to be in this 96° heat! #hotsummer #sttropz #poollife #couplegoals #heatwave."

Percy, who is 58 and 32 years Joan's junior, matched his wife's relaxed vibe with a pair of baby pink swim shorts as he leisurely floated on a lilo in the pool.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2002 after meeting during a theatre production in 2000, still appear to be madly in love. "It was giddy, it was fantastic, and Percy and I fell madly in love. I've finally found my true soulmate. And my husband forever," Joan shared, reflecting on their enchanting love story.

The Instagram posts of these iconic women drew immediate and resounding applause from their myriad fans and followers. Comments flooded in, ranging from “Good for you and enjoy your best life, absolutely beautiful and fabulous” to simply “A beautiful photo.” Even Elizabeth's son Damian chimed in, expressing his admiration with a series of heart emojis.