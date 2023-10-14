Elizabeth Hurley, 58, causes a stir in white cut-out swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley looked absolutely sensational as she posed in a fitted white swimsuit for her Instagram followers on Friday – and fans couldn't believe their eyes.

The 58-year-old showed off her incredible figure in the white swimsuit from her own brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The one-piece featured a plunge V-neck and cut-out detailing which the star perfectly paired with a matching lace kimono with floaty sleeves.

To complete the beach-ready look, the model opted for a pair of square sunglasses with a delicate white trim.

Elizabeth styled her hair in a voluminous straight style, rounding off the glam look with a glossy nude lip. Gorgeous!

In the Instagram video, the Austin Powers actress could be seen dancing in her beachwear, with the caption: "Always a joy to wake up to Bananarama…"

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to have their say on the post: One follower wrote: "Gorgeous Elizabeth! The white looks amazing on you."

"Damn you look amazing," another added. While a third penned: "Forever beautiful!"

© Instagram Elizabeth looked gorgeous in the striking yellow bikini

It's not the first time that the mother-of-one has caught fans attention with her sizzling swimwear looks. Last month, Elizabeth looked stunning whilst modelling a zesty yellow string bikini, also from her clothing label.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Elizabeth displayed her washboard abs whilst riding a bike, wearing her hair in natural beachy waves.

© Instagram Elizabeth launched her luxury brand in 2005

"Be mellow in yellow. 30% off everything yellow at Elizabeth Hurley Beach," she captioned the post.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the Bedazzled star spoke about her brand's launch and her desire to create confidence-boosting garments. Opening up, she said: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."