Louise Redknapp stuns in super skinny vinyl trousers

Louise Redknapp has taken to Instagram to share a look we can't get enough of. The former Eternal bandmember, 48, attended the opening party for the five-star Broadwick Soho hotel in London wearing an outfit that even Sandy from Grease would envy.

The singer styled a pair of super skinny vinyl trousers for a sultry evening outfit with a black V-neck t-shirt for a dressed-down look. She did however up the ante with an oversized black blazer with satin lapels in a boxy fit which added a cool edge.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp strikes a power pose in slinky pantsuit

The mother-of-two kept with the all-black ensemble when she opted for a pair of simple black pointed-toe slingback heels in a patent finish to tie in with the showstopping trousers.

© Getty Louise Redknapp wowed in vinyl

Accessories were key to Louise's appearance. The former Masked Dancer competitor added an understated gold chain anklet which matched her chain bracelets and chain-link effect ring.

Further gold pieces spiced up the look in the form of statement chunky gold hoop earrings, a gold chain choker, and a black leather belt with gold hardware for a touch of effortless glamour.

Louise chose to stay with the cool rockstar aesthetic by wearing minimal makeup and her hair down for an undone style. Her simple French manicure completed the look.

© Getty The Sugababes also wore edgy looks

The singer was photographed alongside fellow 90s icons The Sugababes' Keisha Buchanan, 39, and Mutya Buena, 38, who also got the all-black ensemble memo. The singers both opted for an oversized longline leather jacket, black trousers, and pointed-toe black boots.

Louise shared the photo with her 807 thousand Instagram followers saying, "So lovely to see these beauts last night. I remember being at the Sugababes' first Top of the Pops back in the day."

© Instagram Louise Redknapp shared the stunning snap to her Instagram Story

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been on our style radar of late and for good reason. She recently took to Instagram looking like she had stepped out of a 70s workout video in a slinky high-cut leotard with stunning wet-look tousled waves in her hair.

This look came shortly after the star wowed at the 2023 Attitude Awards which showed vinyl is one of her favourite materials this season. The singer paired a crisp white Dolce and Gabbana shirt done up to the top with the same boxy blazer she rocked at the Broadwick Soho opening.

© Shutterstock Louise Redknapp looked incredible as she arrived at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

To complete her outfit, Louise opted for a vinyl black mini skirt dressed up with sheer black tights and a pair of pointed black YSL heels with a silver glittery toe. She added a chic burgundy lip for a vampy look and a pair of black and silver drop earrings for a touch of drama.

Days before the event the singer had made her first public appearance with new boyfriend, Drew Michael, at the Pride of Britain Awards. When asked about her new relationship on Loose Women, Louise said, "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice." She added: "It's been a really long time for me. It's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy."

© Backgrid Louise pictured arriving at the Pride of Britain Awards alongside new boyfriend Drew Michael

Louise was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp, 50. The pair finalised their divorce in 2018 after being married for 20 years. During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Louise admitted that she will always love her ex-husband. "I still love him," she said. "After 21 years together how could I not still love him? He's the father of my boys. Jamie's a great dad and is very proud that our sons love me so much. He has old-fashioned values and tells them to respect and love their mum."

© Instagram Louise shares her sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

DISCOVER: Louise Redknapp shares glimpse of toned abs in revealing double denim look

The pair share two sons – Charley, 19, and Beau, 14. Louise spoke of her candid feelings towards Charley's move to the US to pursue a career in sports. Louise told HELLO!, "I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates."