Louise Redknapp is a bronzed goddess in flawless bikini photos

Singer Louise Redknapp resembled a glowing goddess on Monday as she rocked a khaki bikini for a spot of sunbathing.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two, 49, uploaded a string of sun-kissed snapshots, including an outfit photo taken from inside an elevator and a sundrenched, makeup-free selfie.

© Instagram The singer made the most of the glorious sunshine

Embracing the warm weather, Louise donned a stunning bikini set which she paired with an airy white shirt and matching white shorts. She accessorised with a sage green sports cap, a gold link bracelet and a dainty gold necklace.

© Instagram Louise elevated her look with white separates

The star wore her tumbling locks down loose and appeared to go make-up free as she relaxed in the glorious sunshine. Captioning her lift selfie, Louise simply wrote: "Love a hotel lift!!!!"

Louise's incredible physique is in part a result of her fitness regime which incorporates Pilates and spinning. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! In 2022, she explained: "I love Pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout.

"So I love Pilates and also one of my best friends is a Pilates instructor so get through the whole hour. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

© Instagram Louise is a big fan of Pilates

She also revealed she has a Peloton at home, and is no stranger to putting on an episode of Love Island whilst pedalling away. She continued: "I've got a Peloton at home. And you know, I watch Love Island and go for a bike ride in the lounge, [people] must be looking like, 'What was she doing?' But yeah, I'm not a big gym bunny."

Louise's relationship with boyfriend Drew

It's been an exciting time for Louise who recently went public with her boyfriend Drew Michael. The smitten couple went Instagram official back in November last year, with Louise opting to share photos of the pair enjoying a cosy dinner with Louise's eldest son, Charley.

© Instagram The couple appear to be going from strength to strength

While not much is known about Louise's beau, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

A few days after going public with the romance, Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... It's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Loose Women, she revealed how chuffed she is to find someone who makes her so content. When asked about Drew, the singer simply shared: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice."