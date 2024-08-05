Sunkissed Louise Redknapp shimmies in crop top and heels in unbelievable video

Singer Louise Redknapp resembled a ray of sunshine at the weekend as she shimmied her way into Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two uploaded a joyful video of herself performing a mini dance routine whilst beaming from ear to ear. Dressed to impress, the sunkissed star looked flawless in a fitted white crop top, black paperbag trousers and a slouchy cream bomber jacket.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shimmies in crop top and heels

Louise elevated her look with a pair of pointed black heels, silver hoop earrings and a pair of sleek sunglasses. She wore her beachy waves in a centre part and accentuated her features with a palette of bronzed makeup.

Captioning her post, the 49-year-old wrote: "Happy Sunday all [white heart emoji] go out there and live your best life xxx."

© Getty Images Louise Redknapp always looks flawless

The star's fans and friends raced to heap praise on the 'Angel of Mine' singer, with one writing: "Happiness looks good on you," while a second noted: "She never ages, looks fantastic," and a third chimed in: "Love this, your happiness literally shines through."

Louise's joyful post comes after she paid tribute to her eldest son Charley on his 20th birthday. The star, who shares Charley and Beau, 15, with her ex-husband Jamie, marked the special occasion with a series of adorable throwback photos.

Amongst the images, she included a precious baby photo, various holiday snapshots and more recent images of the duo dressed to the nines.

"I can't believe my baby is 20 years old today!!! I'm beyond proud of you Chaz and everything you are achieving. My partner in crime from day one," Louise wrote.

"I'm so happy to see you following your dreams, getting out there and experiencing new things. It took a lot of courage to move over to America but you are smashing it and I miss you every day you are away and always look forward to the summer holidays when you are home.

© Instagram Louise with Charley and Beau

"Happy birthday Charley, have the most amazing day! I love you so much. Oh by the way… You're not a teenager anymore so you can definitely do the washing up now! [laughing emoji]."

Louise continues to co-parent her two sons with former England footballer Jamie. Since their split, Jamie has gone on to find love with model Frida, with whom he shares a son, Raphael, whilst Louise is now smitten with her boyfriend, Drew Michael.

© Getty Images The couple are going from strength to strength

The couple were first linked in September last year, after Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations at The Groucho Club in central London.

While not much is known about Louise's beau, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

© Instagram Louise and Drew went public with their relationship in September last year

Talking to HELLO! back in 2022, Louise opened up about how her two boys have long been her biggest supporters.

"I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy," she said at the time.