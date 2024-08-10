Christine Lampard is a summer dream in figure-skimming floral dress

Christine Lampard has been giving us major wardrobe envy during her presenting stint on Lorraine – and her most recent look may be her best yet.

The mother-of-two, who has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on the ITV show, looked gorgeous in a Topshop black midi dress that featured a sweetheart neckline, feminine puffed sleeves, and a pink floral print.

© Christine Lampard Christine wore the Topshop floral dress to present Lorraine

Perfectly accessorised as always, Christine, 45, opted for a selection of delicate silver jewellery, while her raven hair was styled in soft waves.

For her makeup, the star looked flawless with a touch of brown eyeshadow, a pair of fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush, and a nude lip with a hint of shine.

Taking to Instagram to round off her time on the show, Christine captioned the post: "Last day of my summer stint on @lorraine Thank you as always team @lorraine for being brilliant and @helenhandmakeup @bronaghwebster @mauriceflynn @cilerpeksah_hairstylist @michellewinser @pauloblake for the early morning laughs too! And thank YOU for all your lovely messages."

© Christine Lampard Christine teamed the Mango dress with a pair of white strappy heels

It's not the first time the star has had fans swooning over her stylish outfits. The presenter wore the Mango work dress of dreams last week, featuring a relaxed fit, a collared neckline and a blue and white pinstripe print.

The Loose Women panellist teamed the dress with a pair of white strappy sandals, while the sleeveless cut of the dress showcased the star's ultra-toned arms.

© Instagram Freddie loves his football kit

Christine's break from presenting Lorraine will leave her with more time to spend with her two children, Patricia, five, and Freddie, two. The star shares her toddlers with her husband Frank Lampard, 46, and the family recently enjoyed a beach getaway together.

© Instagram Patricia looked adorable as she built a sand castle



Sharing a rare glimpse into family life, Christine shared a photo of the Lampards' youngest child Freddie as he played in the sand wearing a football kit, while another shot showed Patricia looking adorable in a yellow skirt and a pink hat as she built a sandcastle.