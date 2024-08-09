Christine Lampard's mini-me daughter Patricia's waist-length curls take centre stage in rare photo alongside brother

Christine Lampard's five-year-old daughter, Patricia, took centre stage in a rare sibling photo with her younger brother, Freddie, on Thursday.

The ITV star, 45, shared a beautiful photo of her two children on her Instagram account. Patricia looked adorable with her brunette waist-length ringlets flowing freely in the breeze and could have been mistaken for a little princess as she stood beside her brother.

© Instagram Patricia's curls are so perfect

Captioning the photo, Christine wrote: "Before the rain came! Anyone know how to convince a 3-year-old to wear regular clothes?" She was referring to the full football kit her son was wearing, complete with his name in white letters on the back.

"She looks like a mini Christine from behind," one fan commented. Another added, "As long as he's wearing something, it doesn't matter—he's happy. Both have beautiful hair."

© Instagram Freddie loves his football kit

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Gorgeous babies. Just go with it. He won’t be wearing a football kit when he’s 20."

Little Freddie's fabulous curls were also on full display as both children faced away from the camera to protect their identities.

© Instagram Patricia was hard at work building her sand castle when her curls took centre stage

The adorable sibling photo came two weeks after the Lampards enjoyed a short beach getaway, where Freddie was once again pictured in his football kit in photos from their special family holiday.

This time, the toddler was playing in the sand, building a sandcastle, while his elder sister who was also hard at work on her own castle, and wearing an iridescent purple and pink unicorn sunhat paired with a marvellous yellow tutu.

Christine And Frank Lampard's Family Life

Once again, Patricia's cascading curls couldn’t go unnoticed by fans.

"Look at their curly hair [heart eyes emoji]," a follower commented. "Those curls, gorgeous [red love heart emoji]," another wrote. "The next generation of Chelsea makes my heart happy," added a third.

© Instagram The Lampards live in a gorgeous £10 million London home

When they aren't enjoying family time away, the Lampards spend time at their spectacular £10 million London home.

Giving fans a rare glimpse into their home life, Christine previously joked on Loose Women about her "hiding spot."

“There are very, very few hiding places in our house—it used to be the bathroom, but you can open the doors from the other side anyway,” she said.

She continued, “But, weirdly, we recently bought a little shed to store all the gardening tools and things we don’t want inside the house.

"It's tiny, but I walked into it the other day and thought, ‘This could be a good hiding place’—even if just for five minutes."