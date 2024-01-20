Christine Lampard has fans demanding the same thing as she stuns in leather skirt

Christine Lampard filled in for Lorraine Kelly on Friday's edition of the popular daytime show, and as ever, she blew fans away with her stylish outfits.

The TV presenter, who often hosts Loose Women, looked as fabulous as ever as the star posed in a white and black stripped woollen jumper, which she paired with a darker leather midi-skirt. She finished off her ensemble with a beautiful pair of heels, and kept her accessories to a minimum, only opting for a thin silver bracelet.

WATCH: Christine Lampard causes a stir in head-to-toe purple outfit

Christine wore her raven locks in her signature style as they swept past her shoulders, and she opted for a natural look when it came for her makeup as she posed outside ITV Studios.

The mum-of-two had plenty of fashion credits to share in her caption, as she commented: "My Friday on @lorraine and thank you @doctoramirkhan @weemissbea @being_kelsey @paulcbrunson @jo_elvin and @luciecave for keeping me company top from @lipsylondon skirt @me_andem Thank you @helenhandmakeup @cilerpeksah_hairstylist @danniiwhitemanstylist."

© Instagram Christine looked so glam as she posed outside the studios

Fans flocked to the comments to compliment the 44-year-old, but they also all made a similar demand. "You should be on more often," quipped one, while a second noted: "Stunning lady you should be on always."

Many others were just wowed by the star's beauty, including normal host Lorraine Kelly who enthused: "Gorgeous," while a fourth said: "Stunning Irish lady. Beautiful outfit. Fantastic Irish personality," and a fifth added: "Always stylish and beautiful, great personality."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine is always the picture of elegance

Christine is always a winner in the fashion department, and back in October, she beguiled in an off-the-shoulder navy gown as she graced the red carpet for the Pride of Britain Awards. Complete with a fitted bodice, romantic drop sleeves and a gothic train, Christine's royal blue dress was a serious contender for one of the best dressed stars at the awards.

The beauty swept her mane over one shoulder and styled her locks in elegant curls. Adding to her natural features, Christine upped the ante with a smokey eye look, golden bronzer and glamorous caramel-toned lip.

© David M. Benett The presenter is married to husband Frank Lampard

The Pride of Britain Awards marks a rather sentimental occasion for Christine and her husband Frank Lampard, who actually met at the event back in 2009. Speaking on the Pride of Britain Life Changing Stories podcast, the TV star revealed how she almost didn't meet her future husband.

PHOTOS: Christine Lampard looks gorgeous in figure-hugging Zara skirt

LOOK: Christine Lampard wows in ethereal waist-cinching dress you don't want to miss

"It was October 6, 2009, the Grosvenor House Hotel," she recalled. "I was doing the One Show and I was worried about coming in late but I thought, 'No, I am going to go'. Then Frank decided last minute - so technically neither of us was meant to be there at all. It turned out our tables were beside one another. A couple of people claim they were the reason we met."