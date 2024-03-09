Christine Lampard wows in waist-cinching trousers for date night with husband Frank

Christine Lampard looked gorgeous in a pair of fitted trousers and a cropped blazer as she enjoyed an evening out with her husband Frank Lampard on Friday.

Sharing a series of snapshots on Instagram, the pair looked so loved up as they posed arm in arm. Christine, 45, looked chic in her all-black suit ensemble that she paired with strappy heels, with her raven hair styled in voluminous waves.

© Instagram Christine and Frank looked co-ordinated for their date night

Co-ordinating with his wife, Frank, 45, looked suave in a grey suit styled over a black Gucci T-shirt, completing the look with a pair of grey lace shoes.

Another photo showed the couple posing for the camera while Christine held up her pint of Guinness, and a third shot showed Frank pictured next to NFL American football player JJ Watt.

© Instagram Christine was seen enjoying a pint of Guinness

Christine captioned the post: "Last night was about supporting @iyf_uk and all the great work they do ahead of the big game today!!

© Instagram Frank posed with NFL player JJ Watt

The Loose Women star married former footballer Frank in 2015, and the pair share two children, Patricia, five, and two-year-old Freddie. The couple tend to keep their kids away from the spotlight, although they occasionally share snippets of their family life on Instagram.

Frank also had two older daughters, Luna, 18, and Isla, 16, from his previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

Christine was gifted a Stanley Cup

The blended family appears to share a close bond, and just last month, Christine revealed that her two stepdaughters had gifted her a Stanley cup for her 45th birthday.

© Instagram Frank Lampard with Christine and his two daughters, Luna and Isla

Sharing a selfie with the TikTok-viral cup in her hand, the Lorraine presenter penned: "My largest present of all. Finally got introduced to the #stanleycup thanks to my stepdaughters."