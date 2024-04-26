Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 stylish strappy sandals to elevate all of your summer outfits
The strappy sandal is a summertime essential

Updated 2 hours ago

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
From lace-up styles to barely-there pairs, the strappy sandal never goes out of style and they’re a chic addition to all of your spring/summer ensembles.

While perhaps they were previously reserved for more glamorous outfits, these days they’re often worn to elevate off-duty looks, making them a true wardrobe staple.

Black, white or nude are the obvious choice, but I love a pair of metallic strappy sandals to complete my summer occasionwear.

The best strappy sandals at a glance

The black strappy sandals: M&S Leather Strappy Statement Sandals, £45 / $79.99

The white strappy sandals: & Other Stories Strappy Leather Sandals, £95 / $129

The gold strappy sandals: Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals, £45.99 / $69.99

The silver strappy sandals: Reiss Alice Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals, £148 / $240

How to style strappy sandals

Styling strappy sandals
[L-R Ketevan Giorgadze, a guest outside the SS24 Max Mara show in Milan, Elsa Hosk, Fiona Zanetti]

The styling options really are endless. I love Katie Giorgadze's all-white ensemble in Paris this spring. She wore her strappy sandals by Raye with a cropped tie waist shirt and wide-leg ripped jeans from Le Ger, finishing the look with a matching Le chiquito mini leather bag by Jacquemus.

For a more statement outfit, a guest at Milan fashion week wore her black strappy sandals with a sheer sequin slip dress, oversized sunnies and a trench.

Elsa Hosk dressed up a casual striped shirt with a metallic gold pair, while Fiona Zanetti looked ultra cool wearing her black strappy sandals with an oversized trouser suit.

How I chose the best strappy sandals

  • Style: While the strappy sandal comes in many forms, from flat to stiletto, this edit is all about the mid-height heel that can be comfortably worn with everything.
  • Brands: I've only included sandals from trusted brands worn and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team.
  • Price: I've chosen styles suitable for a range of budgets, from real leather sandals at £155 to affordable options at £19.99.

  • M&S Leather Strappy Statement Sandals

    M&S strappy sandals

    M&S Leather Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: UK 3-8

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Made from real leather and with a stylish square toe, these M&S sandals are a steal at just £45. Comfortable and classic, they even come in half sizes.

  • & Other Stories Strappy Leather Sandals

    Stories strappy sandals

    & Other Stories Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: EUR 35-42

    Colours available: Vanilla, Brown

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    & Other Stories does some of the most chic leather strappy sandals on the high street. This white pair with block heels will be your go-to this season - hurry, they're selling fast.

  • Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals

    Mango strappy sandals

    Mango Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: UK 2-9

    Colours available: Gold, Brown

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    I love this gold pair to style with occasionwear this summer. The Mango heels have a strappy design with knot detail and an ankle bracelet.

  • H&M Block-Heeled Sandals

    H&M strappy sandals

    H&M Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: UK 2-9

    Colours available: Black, White, Gold

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    I wore these black strappy sandals to death last summer - and they're still going strong despite the low price tag. So comfortable, they're truly durable and ideal if you have smaller ankles as they have an elasticated back strap. 

  • Reiss Alice Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals

    Reiss sandals

    Reiss Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: UK 3-9

    Colours available: Silver, Tan

    Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery

    Returns: £1.95 within 28 days

    Whether you're a wedding guest, you're looking for summer party shoes or you just love a metallic hue, these are the most stylish silver strappy sandals I've found on the high street. They're made from real leather and have a comfy block heel.

  • New Look White Diamanté Block Heeled Sandals

    New Look strappy sandals

    New Look Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: UK 4-9

    Colours available: White

    Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50

    Returns: £1.99 within 28 days

    New Look's white strappy sandals with diamanté detail are perfect for a bride-to-be or just to add a bit of glam to an all-white summer outfit.

  • John Lewis Mindie Leather Strappy Sandals

    John Lewis strappy sandals

    John Lewis Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: UK 3-8

    Colours available: Off-White, Black

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free on orders over £150

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    If you're looking for a pair with a more delicate heel, John Lewis has these trending nude kitten heels. Made from real leather, they feature a square toe and asymmetric straps. 

  • COS Buckled Strappy Heeled Sandals

    COS sandals

    COS Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: EUR 36-42

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    I love the gold buckle detail on these leather strappy sandals from COS. The chic kitten heels would look amazing with midi dresses and tailored trousers alike.

  • Topshop Gabby Strappy Block Heel Sandal

    Topshop strappy sandals

    ASOS Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: UK 3-9

    Colours available: Mushroom

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Looking for brown strappy sandals? This affordable Topshop pair comes in a versatile mushroom shade and feature a mid block heel, adjustable straps and a stylish square toe.

  • Arket Heeled Leather Sandals

    Arket sandals

    Arket Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: EUR 36-41

    Colours available: Black, Gold, Neon Yellow

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125 

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    I can always count on Arket for beautiful, minimalist designs, and these real leather strappy sandals are currently on sale with almost 50% off. They have a mid block heel, adjustable thin straps and a toe ring.

  • Public Desire Robin Strappy Sandals

    Public Desire strappy sandals

    Public Desire Strappy Sandals

    Sizes available: UK 3-9

    Colours available: Silver, Gold, Bronze

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    For an affordable pair of silver strappy sandals to wear everywhere this summer, Public Desire's Robin style comes with a classic mid block heel and ankle straps.

