11 stylish strappy sandals to elevate all of your summer outfits

From lace-up styles to barely-there pairs, the strappy sandal never goes out of style and they’re a chic addition to all of your spring/summer ensembles.

While perhaps they were previously reserved for more glamorous outfits, these days they’re often worn to elevate off-duty looks, making them a true wardrobe staple.

Black, white or nude are the obvious choice, but I love a pair of metallic strappy sandals to complete my summer occasionwear.

The best strappy sandals at a glance The black strappy sandals: M&S Leather Strappy Statement Sandals, £45 / $79.99 The white strappy sandals: & Other Stories Strappy Leather Sandals, £95 / $129 The gold strappy sandals: Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals, £45.99 / $69.99 The silver strappy sandals: Reiss Alice Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals, £148 / $240

How to style strappy sandals

[L-R Ketevan Giorgadze, a guest outside the SS24 Max Mara show in Milan, Elsa Hosk, Fiona Zanetti]

The styling options really are endless. I love Katie Giorgadze's all-white ensemble in Paris this spring. She wore her strappy sandals by Raye with a cropped tie waist shirt and wide-leg ripped jeans from Le Ger, finishing the look with a matching Le chiquito mini leather bag by Jacquemus.

For a more statement outfit, a guest at Milan fashion week wore her black strappy sandals with a sheer sequin slip dress, oversized sunnies and a trench.

Elsa Hosk dressed up a casual striped shirt with a metallic gold pair, while Fiona Zanetti looked ultra cool wearing her black strappy sandals with an oversized trouser suit.

How I chose the best strappy sandals