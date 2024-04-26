11 stylish strappy sandals to elevate all of your summer outfits

The silver strappy sandals: Reiss Alice Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals, £148 / $240
How to style strappy sandals
The styling options really are endless. I love Katie Giorgadze's all-white ensemble in Paris this spring. She wore her strappy sandals by Raye with a cropped tie waist shirt and wide-leg ripped jeans from Le Ger, finishing the look with a matching Le chiquito mini leather bag by Jacquemus.
For a more statement outfit, a guest at Milan fashion week wore her black strappy sandals with a sheer sequin slip dress, oversized sunnies and a trench.
Elsa Hosk dressed up a casual striped shirt with a metallic gold pair, while Fiona Zanetti looked ultra cool wearing her black strappy sandals with an oversized trouser suit.
How I chose the best strappy sandals
Style: While the strappy sandal comes in many forms, from flat to stiletto, this edit is all about the mid-height heel that can be comfortably worn with everything.
Brands: I've only included sandals from trusted brands worn and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team.
Price: I've chosen styles suitable for a range of budgets, from real leather sandals at £155 to affordable options at £19.99.
M&S Leather Strappy Statement Sandals
M&S Leather Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: UK 3-8
Colours available: Black
Made from real leather and with a stylish square toe, these M&S sandals are a steal at just £45. Comfortable and classic, they even come in half sizes.
& Other Stories Strappy Leather Sandals
& Other Stories Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: EUR 35-42
Colours available: Vanilla, Brown
& Other Stories does some of the most chic leather strappy sandals on the high street. This white pair with block heels will be your go-to this season - hurry, they're selling fast.
Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals
Mango Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: UK 2-9
Colours available: Gold, Brown
I love this gold pair to style with occasionwear this summer. The Mango heels have a strappy design with knot detail and an ankle bracelet.
H&M Block-Heeled Sandals
H&M Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: UK 2-9
Colours available: Black, White, Gold
I wore these black strappy sandals to death last summer - and they're still going strong despite the low price tag. So comfortable, they're truly durable and ideal if you have smaller ankles as they have an elasticated back strap.
Reiss Alice Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals
Reiss Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: UK 3-9
Colours available: Silver, Tan
Whether you're a wedding guest, you're looking for summer party shoes or you just love a metallic hue, these are the most stylish silver strappy sandals I've found on the high street. They're made from real leather and have a comfy block heel.
New Look White Diamanté Block Heeled Sandals
New Look Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: UK 4-9
Colours available: White
New Look's white strappy sandals with diamanté detail are perfect for a bride-to-be or just to add a bit of glam to an all-white summer outfit.
John Lewis Mindie Leather Strappy Sandals
John Lewis Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: UK 3-8
Colours available: Off-White, Black
If you're looking for a pair with a more delicate heel, John Lewis has these trending nude kitten heels. Made from real leather, they feature a square toe and asymmetric straps.
COS Buckled Strappy Heeled Sandals
COS Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: EUR 36-42
Colours available: Black
I love the gold buckle detail on these leather strappy sandals from COS. The chic kitten heels would look amazing with midi dresses and tailored trousers alike.
Topshop Gabby Strappy Block Heel Sandal
ASOS Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: UK 3-9
Colours available: Mushroom
Looking for brown strappy sandals? This affordable Topshop pair comes in a versatile mushroom shade and feature a mid block heel, adjustable straps and a stylish square toe.
Arket Heeled Leather Sandals
Arket Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: EUR 36-41
Colours available: Black, Gold, Neon Yellow
I can always count on Arket for beautiful, minimalist designs, and these real leather strappy sandals are currently on sale with almost 50% off. They have a mid block heel, adjustable thin straps and a toe ring.
Public Desire Robin Strappy Sandals
Public Desire Strappy Sandals
Sizes available: UK 3-9
Colours available: Silver, Gold, Bronze
For an affordable pair of silver strappy sandals to wear everywhere this summer, Public Desire's Robin style comes with a classic mid block heel and ankle straps.