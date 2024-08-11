Frankie Bridge shows off gym-honed physique in glittery bikini

Frankie Bridge is giving fans a glimpse of her summer wardrobe. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Loose Women star posted a carousel of snaps from her trip to Ibiza.

© Instagram Frankie Bridge wowed in a green bikini from Oséree

Frankie, 35, enjoyed a girl's holiday with a group of friends and made sure to pack her favourite outfits – including a glamorous glitter-adorned bikini. Tagging her green two-piece, the presenter revealed that it hailed from the Italian fashion brand, Oséree.

In the photo, which saw Frankie posing in her bikini, fans also noticed the star's gym-honed abs. The mum-of-two has spoken openly about the power of exercise and how beneficial it can be for her mental health, and she's also revealed which workouts are her favourite.

Among them, Frankie has noted that she loves hot yoga, pilates, boxing and weight training. Speaking to Marie Claire in 2020, the TV star spoke about the importance of finding a workout that specifically works for you.

Recommended video You may also like Frankie Bridge sparks fan reaction in skin-tight workout wear

"Sometimes you have to think outside the box," she said. "You don't necessarily need to be in a gym or in a class. What if you really enjoy going for walks? Why don't you go for walks, if you've got time?

"Also, get off of Instagram and find things you enjoy rather than looking at what everyone else is doing," she continued. "Everyone loves HIIT at the moment and I hate it. I absolutely hate it! I thought if I wasn't doing HIIT, then I wasn't working out properly, but that's not true, and now I've found the workout I actually like.

"Be persistent and try new things. You could do trampolining, skipping, hula hooping—there are just so many things."

© Hollie Molloy for Lancôme Fans have become obsessed with Frankie's fashion picks

In recent years, fans have become just as interested in Frankie's fashion picks as they are in her fitness regimen. Chatting to Stylist in 2022, the 35-year-old opened up about her style evolution.

Asked if entering her 30s had changed the way she dressed, Frankie said: "I think it has – were constantly told that when you hit 30, you can't wear particular things because you need to be giving off a certain image.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Frankie's go-to outfit is a pair of black trousers, a vest top and an oversized blazer

"Especially if you've had kids, it's really difficult to kind of find your groove again with fashion. I think the answer is really about redefining what you wear, but you can do that slowly instead of getting rid of your wardrobe and starting again.

Reflecting on her failsafe outfit, Frankie noted that a pair of black trousers, a vest top and an oversized blazer is her go-to, as she can style it with jewellery, sunglasses and handbags to create different looks each time.