Frankie Bridge's risqué cut-out swimsuit might be her most daring look yet

Frankie Bridge hit the beach on Saturday and the Loose Women presenter made quite the statement in her risqué piece of swimwear.
The 35-year-old looked sublime in the figure-hugging black one-piece that featured a cut-out section around her chest, showcasing her toned physique. Frankie struck a playful pose in her image, flashing the peace sign at the camera while pulling her lips into a kiss.
Alongside the bold swimsuit, Frankie accessorised with a chic pair of oversized sunglasses and an understated necklace.
"Not usually a swimsuit girl but made an exception for @arabellalondon," Frankie noted in her caption, but fans were quick to note how the look suited her perfectly.
One complimented: "Love seeing you in swimsuits, you have a great figure to show off!" while a second added: "You should, I'm getting a James Bond vibe," and a third commented: "Hot as usual you gorgeous creature."
Frankie is known to be quite fashion-forward when it comes to her outfits, and she proved this back in May with a glamorous frock.
Showcasing her look, Frankie was beyond stylish in a midi dress that featured flattering ruching across the waist and a thigh-high split.
Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the star rounded off the look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a matching bangle bracelet.
As for her hair, the former member of The Saturdays opted for bouncy waves that perfectly framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a touch of gold eyeshadow, fluttering false lashes, and a matte nude lip.
Speaking to Stylist about her evolving style after hitting 30, the former singer explained: "I think the answer is really about redefining what you wear, but you can do that slowly instead of getting rid of your wardrobe and starting again.
Sometimes, things that were your easy, go-to, comfortable outfits don't work anymore, but it's about making swaps."
Frankie concluded: "Nowadays, my failsafe outfit is a pair of black trousers with a vest top and an oversized blazer – I can style it with jewellery, sunglasses and handbags to make it feel different.