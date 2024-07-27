Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge's risqué cut-out swimsuit might be her most daring look yet – see photo
Frankie Bridge in a strappy dress on Loose Women© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Frankie Bridge's risqué cut-out swimsuit might be her most daring look yet

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge was the ultimate beach babe

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Frankie Bridge hit the beach on Saturday and the Loose Women presenter made quite the statement in her risqué piece of swimwear.

The 35-year-old looked sublime in the figure-hugging black one-piece that featured a cut-out section around her chest, showcasing her toned physique. Frankie struck a playful pose in her image, flashing the peace sign at the camera while pulling her lips into a kiss.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge models stunning summer fashion picks from bikinis to swimsuits

Alongside the bold swimsuit, Frankie accessorised with a chic pair of oversized sunglasses and an understated necklace.

"Not usually a swimsuit girl but made an exception for @arabellalondon," Frankie noted in her caption, but fans were quick to note how the look suited her perfectly.

Frankie Bridge in a black swimsuit© Instagram
Frankie looked like perfection in the daring piece of swimwear

One complimented: "Love seeing you in swimsuits, you have a great figure to show off!" while a second added: "You should, I'm getting a James Bond vibe," and a third commented: "Hot as usual you gorgeous creature."

Frankie is known to be quite fashion-forward when it comes to her outfits, and she proved this back in May with a glamorous frock.

frankie bridge leather dress at ltk gala © Kate Green
Frankie is known for stylish outfits

Showcasing her look, Frankie was beyond stylish in a midi dress that featured flattering ruching across the waist and a thigh-high split.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the star rounded off the look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a matching bangle bracelet.

woman wearing a gorgeous cream bikini© Instagram
Frankie is always a beach goddess

As for her hair, the former member of The Saturdays opted for bouncy waves that perfectly framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a touch of gold eyeshadow, fluttering false lashes, and a matte nude lip.

Speaking to Stylist about her evolving style after hitting 30, the former singer explained: "I think the answer is really about redefining what you wear, but you can do that slowly instead of getting rid of your wardrobe and starting again.

Frankie Bridge all-black attire© getty
Some compared the singer to a Bond girl

Sometimes, things that were your easy, go-to, comfortable outfits don't work anymore, but it's about making swaps."

Frankie concluded: "Nowadays, my failsafe outfit is a pair of black trousers with a vest top and an oversized blazer – I can style it with jewellery, sunglasses and handbags to make it feel different.

