Frankie Bridge looks impossibly chic in affordable M&S waistcoat - and it's still available to shop

Frankie Bridge shared her favourite airport looks on Instagram in this week's Frankie's Faves, and I think her Marks & Spencer waistcoat could pass for a designer piece.

The TV star and fashion influencer looked so stylish as she posed for a selfie wearing the beige knitted waistcoat with a pair of black wide-leg trousers from H&M.

"Ok now this look is for the girls who love to look chic when they're travelling," wrote Frankie. "You know the ones who always get upgrades and look flawless in their travel selfies? A smart linen trouser is a classic summer staple and looks so chic styled with this light waistcoat style top."

Frankie styled her M&S waistcoat with £15 wide-leg trousers from H&M

The M&S Autograph waistcoat is made from a soft, lightweight fabric and is cut with clean lines in a regular fit. It features a V-neckline and three neat buttons. Comfortable and stylish, it's ideal if you want a more elevated look for the airport, but I'd also wear it to the office. It retails for £49.50 and is available in UK sizes 6-24.

Frankie completed her look with Abercrombie's Striped Beach Shopper Bag and New Look's Whipstitch Chunky Sliders.

Waistcoats have quickly become a wardrobe staple in recent seasons. Epitomising 'quiet luxury', even Meghan Markle was pictured wearing one this week to attend a G9 Ventures event in the Hamptons. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the St Agni Linen Helm Vest and the matching wide-leg trousers.

Meghan wears St Agni's linen vest in the Hamptons

Ideal for the warmer weather, waistcoats look chic when worn alone, but can also be layered through the transitional seasons. I'd style Frankie's over a white tee or poplin shirt as we move into autumn, making it a worthy investment.

It's also a favourite of M&S influencer Zarah, who styled it with matching tailored trousers. She shared a video in her tonal outfit, captioned: "Forever wardrobe staples.."

It's a hit with shoppers too, with one M&S customer writing: "Simple, stylish, and a joy to wash and wear. Goes great over a T-shirt or just under a jacket."

While another review said: "Really good quality material, has a really expensive look about it. Fits true to size and great colour."