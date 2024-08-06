Frankie Bridge wore my dream leopard print dress in Ibiza - and it's just dropped back in stock

Frankie Bridge had me frantically searching the internet when she posted pictures wearing an amazing sheer leopard print maxi dress in Ibiza last month.

Apparently I wasn't the only one, as it quickly sold out when she later shared the link to shop the look. But fast forward a week and the ASOS dress has dropped back in stock.

Sharing her favourite holiday pieces for her style round-up Frankie's Faves, she wrote: "You guys absolutely loved this dress when I wore it last week so it had to be the one I included for Ibiza! This dress is sheer... but actually when you get it on it's fine! You could wear it around the pool over swimwear or out to the clubs like I did! Some clubs in Ibiza don't allow sandals so I've paired it with black boots for a more grungy look! Over 100 of you bought this dress when I shared it last week so I hope this helps with some styling inspo!"

Frankie's leopard print ASOS dress can be styled with boots or sandals

The ASOS maxi dress has a high neck balanced with a low, open back. Made from a semi-sheer chiffon, it also features stylish fluted sleeves. Retailing for £42, it's just dropped back in stock after selling out, and it's now available in UK sizes 6-18.

Frankie wore hers off-the-shoulder out in Ibiza, styled with a pair of leather biker boots, also from ASOS. I'd wear it with chunky sandals, like the Dr Martens Blaire sandals and lots of gold jewellery. Not just perfect for beach clubs, I also think it's a great festival outfit.

Frankie wore the ASOS dress off her shoulders for a night at Ushuaïa in Ibiza

Shopping for a long sleeve leopard print maxi dress but looking for something more office-appropriate? Dancing Leopard's bestselling Dove Dress comes in leopard print and is cut in a shirt style with a detachable belt and subtle side-seam pockets.

[L-R: AllSaints, Dancing Leopard, River Island]

Or if your budget is a little higher, AllSaints Jane Leopard Print Maxi Cover Up Dress is on sale for £77 and selling out fast. The luxe piece is made from a lightweight fabric and features a wide boat neckline and split sleeve detail.

Alternatively, if you're after something more fitted, head to River Island where you can shop the Mesh Leopard Print Bodycon Midi Dress. It features long batwing sleeves and a sheer skirt.