Frankie Bridge's chic summer little black dress is just £18 - and it's so flattering

Yes bright colours and prints are fun, but honestly? Nothing in my wardrobe gets more milage than my LBDs. Whatever the weather, season or occasion, a little black dress always looks chic, and they're so versatile.

I spotted Frankie Bridge wearing a black mini dress in her style round-up Frankie Fave's this week, and I had to add it to my collection. The H&M dress comes with cute tie spaghetti straps, a very flattering shift fit, and it's just £18.99.

It's ideal for wearing day or night on holiday, and Frankie seems to agree as she shared it in her hand luggage essentials.

Frankie styled the H&M mini dress with a raffia bag from Mango

Posting on Instagram, the mum-of-two wrote: "If you’re anything like me then you struggle to keep within the weight limits and travel light… but sometimes there just isn’t the option and hand luggage is the only way. This weeks @favestheedit can all fit in your travel on bag/case. The pieces are lightweight, fold easily and can mix and match into multiple looks, so you don’t have to compromise on style! So many of these pieces are bargain wardrobe staples too, so you can wear time and time again at home too."

The H&M dress is still available to shop in all sizes from XXS to XXL. Made from a woven fabric, it has a stylish square neckline and a concealed zip and hook-and-eye fastening. It also comes in pink, blue and leopard print if you prefer more of a statement look.

Frankie styled it with a raffia handbag from Mango that I love. It perfectly contrasts an LBD and comes with a detachable strap so you can wear it in multiple ways. She completed the look with metallic kitten heels from ASOS "comfortable, don’t take up much space in your case and go with everything" and H&M oval sunnies that are just £9.99 and honestly could pass for a designer pair.

I'd also wear it with everything from Birkenstocks and an oversized beach bag, to barely-there strappy heeled sandals and an embellished clutch for more of a beach bar vibe.

If you're shopping for little black dresses, Mango also has this one I've had my eye on for a few weeks now. I love the chic cut, delicate straps and subtle detail on the square neckline. They've even styled it with the same bag.

Or if your budget is a little higher, Reformation's Vina Dress has a relaxed fit and gorgeous sheer detail. The black mini dress is a true day-to-night piece.