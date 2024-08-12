Kate Beckinsale, 51, sets pulses racing in tiny bikini alongside her adorable pets

Kate Beckinsale delighted her fans on Sunday by sharing a series of stunning photos from her luxurious Mexican retreat, where she was joined by her adorable pets.

The ever-glamorous actress, who recently turned 51, looked nothing short of sensational as she posed in an all-black two-piece ensemble that highlighted her flat tummy and toned legs.

In true Kate fashion, she tried to enlist the help of her beloved cat, Willow, and her fluffy Pomeranian, Myf, for the impromptu photoshoot.

However, it seems Willow wasn't in the mood for a starring role. After a few snaps, the feisty feline decided enough was enough, growling in discontent before making a swift exit from the scene. Ever the witty wordsmith, Kate humorously captioned the post, "Problem child."

But the drama didn't end there. In a video shared alongside the photos, the Underworld star playfully warned her cat, "Don't be a d**k!"

© Instagram Kate stuns in bikini alongside her cat Willow

However, things took a slightly more serious turn when Kate revealed that the shoot hadn't gone entirely to plan—she had sustained a minor injury. The actress shared a close-up of a small but noticeable scratch on her skin, a memento left behind by Willow’s less-than-enthusiastic participation.

One curious fan took to the comments to ask, "Why did Willow attack you?" Kate, never one to shy away from engaging with her followers, responded candidly, "Hates Myf," revealing a bit of sibling rivalry between her Persian cat and her precious Pomeranian.

© Instagram Kate showcases her incredible physique in swimwear

Despite the minor mishap, Kate managed to look as radiant as ever. She pulled her honey-blonde locks into a chic ponytail and opted for a natural makeup look that complemented her sun-kissed complexion as she lounged on a blue sofa, striking a sultry pose for the camera.

Kate's love for her pets is well-documented, and her connection with her animals is as strong as ever.

© Instagram Kate looks amazing at 51

Last year, the actress shared a touching tribute to her late cat, Clive, following his passing in June. To honor his memory, Kate got a beautiful fine line tattoo of Clive’s face, surrounded by intricate stars, inked on her forearm by renowned LA-based tattoo artist, Dr. Woo. "This has really helped. Thank you so much, @dr_woo," she wrote alongside a photo of the delicate artwork.

In recent months, Kate has also found herself addressing rumors and speculation about her youthful appearance. Despite constant scrutiny, the actress has made it clear that she hasn’t undergone any cosmetic procedures. In a candid Instagram post, Kate expressed her frustration with the persistent rumors, saying, "I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation, but I'm doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll."

© Instagram Kate's bikini look was so daring!

She went on to explain that every time she posts a photo, she's met with accusations of having had surgery, Botox, or fillers, and of being "obsessed with looking younger." Kate, who has always been refreshingly honest about her life and experiences, categorically denied the claims, even going so far as to involve a professional plastic surgeon to confirm her natural beauty.

Kate also touched on the toll that these negative comments, often from other women, can take. She shared that she’s not overly concerned with aging, explaining that she has a deep perspective on life due to losing her father at a young age. "I’m not too concerned about aging—because I found my father dead at the age of 5, I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too."

Reflecting on her appearance over the years, Kate noted the differences between her younger self and now, attributing changes to natural aging and evolving beauty trends. "As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the UK and was paler. I used to pluck the [expletive] out of my eyebrows, and I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore. I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy."