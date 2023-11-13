Kate Beckinsale, 50, looks incredible as she teams up with her cat Willow for sultry shoot

Kate Beckinsale recently dazzled in a fashion shoot alongside her cherished cat, Willow. The 50-year-old actress showcased her flair for high fashion and her deep affection for her pets in this unique collaboration.

In the series of sultry photographs, Kate was a vision in a sheer silver gown, intricately designed with netted diamantes and adorned with eye-catching orange tassels.

The gown's sheer fabric artfully revealed her skin-colored knickers underneath, adding an extra touch of allure to the ensemble. Complementing her striking attire, Kate donned a pair of perspex platform stilettos, elevating the look to new heights of glamour.

Willow, her Persian cat, was sprawled out gracefully on the floor in front of her, adding a touch of whimsy and charm to the shoot.

Kate, a self-proclaimed cat lover, often shares photos of her beloved pets on social media, endearing her to fellow animal enthusiasts.

The actress experienced a heart-wrenching loss in June when her adored feline Clive passed away.

Honoring his memory, Kate revealed her first tattoo in August, a fine line artwork crafted by LA-based tattooist Dr. Woo.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale's cat Clive died in June 2023

The tattoo, a tribute to Clive, showcases Kate's deep bond with her pets. In September, she unveiled a second tattoo in his honor, a sketch of Clive's eyes on the back of her shoulder, symbolizing their everlasting connection.

Kate fondly recalled bringing Clive home over a decade ago, noting that he was "quite old," around 15 or 16 years old.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale loves to pose with her cat

Sharing the news of Clive's passing in June, Kate admitted she wasn't ready to look at his pictures or create a montage, her grief palpable. "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it," she expressed in a touching social media post, highlighting the depth of her loss.

"We got him when my daughter [Lily Sheen, now 20] was little," Kate shared with People in 2019. She remembered Clive as a cancer survivor, known for his quirky looks and love for suitcases, boxes, and bags.

© Instagram/Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale poses with Clive

"If you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out a bag, he's immediately inside it," she recounted with affection. Clive's unique bed, a suitcase, was a testament to his quirky personality and his love for cozy spaces.

Kate also shared her preference for cats over dogs, citing their ease of care. "You don't have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo," she humorously mused.

© Instagram Kate's social media often features her cats

Clive's lavish lifestyle was a regular feature on Kate's social media, where he was often seen dressed in hilarious costumes, traveling in style on private planes, and steadfastly accompanying Kate in all her endeavors.

From sporting pink nail polish to donning funny hats and props, Clive's life with Kate was filled with love, laughter, and luxury.

