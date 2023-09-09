Kate Beckinsale causes a stir as she poses in the bath for daring selfie

Kate Beckinsale caused fans' jaws to hit the floor as she took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself in the bath on Friday.

In the daring snapshot, the Underworld star can be seen sitting in her bathtub – although the star looks as glamorous as ever with a full face of makeup and her signature black hair bow.

© Instagram Kate looked so glamorous for the bath snapshot

Kate opted for a glittering gold eyeshadow, a pair of false lashes, a contoured base and a glossy pink lip for the photo, which the 50-year-old shared on her Instagram Stories.

It's not the first time this week that the actress has impressed fans with her seriously captivating glam.

The star looked like a golden goddess in a sheer floor-length gown, which was covered in sparkling gold fringe detailing.

© Getty Kate Beckinsale opted for a stunning gold sheer showstopper

Kate wore the showstopping outfit to attend the Amfar gala, to which she was a co-chair of the event – completing the look with a pair of platform gold heels, and statement earrings to match, whilst her hair in a sleek high ponytail.

Sharing a reel of the phenomenal look on Instagram, fans raced to the comments to have their say on the Pearl Harbour actress's outfit.

"Unbelievable. Most gorgeous person on the earth," one follower gushed. Another added: "Wow! You look absolutely stunning, Kate."

"One of these days you'll make an effort before you go out," a third joked.

Kate surprised fans last week when she revealed a dramatic change to her appearance on Instagram.

The star showcased her new tattoo on her shoulder of her cat Clive's facial features, following his sad passing.

Kate announced the news on Instagram in June, writing: "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I’m sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken."