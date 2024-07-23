Kate Beckinsale, 50, defies expectations in deeply plunging dress and veil

Kate Beckinsale is the queen of eye-catching outfits, and her latest look may be one of her best yet.

The Underworld actress, 50, looked incredible in a Stephen Rolland couture dress as she attended The Fab Thirties event in Italy.

© Daniele Venturelli Kate wore the plunging gown for The Fab Thirties event in Italy

The slinky designer number showed off Kate's ultra-toned figure, with its plunging neckline and open back, paired with a statement heart-shaped skirt that draped elegantly across the floor and sparkling silver adornments.

Perfectly styled as always, the actress completed the breathtaking look with a pair of platform heels, silver drop earrings, and a black sequin headband with a beaded veil.

© Daniele Venturelli The gown featured a backless design

Despite wearing a veil, onlookers could still see Kate's pretty features as she opted for a glam makeup look consisting of fluttering false lashes, a touch of rosy blush, and a bold red lip, while her hair was pushed away from her face in a voluminous updo.

© Daniele Venturelli Kate posed for a photo with actor Kevin James

Kate posed alongside other A-listers at the event, including Grown Ups actor Kevin James, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, and AGT's Sofia Vergara, who looked incredible in a figure-hugging beaded gown.

© Daniele Venturelli Sofia Vergara also attended the event in a beaded gown

The Van Heisling star's glam appearance comes days after she was forced to defend herself after posting a photo in a tiny white bikini.

Kate opened up about her opening up about her weight loss being attributed to "stress and grief", which sparked concern from worried fans.

Sharing a video clip in a crop top and bikini bottoms, she received remarks questioning her appearance. Kate responded by explaining her stepfather's shocking death, her mother's stage 4 cancer, and a six-week hospital stay had all contributed.

© Kate Beckinsale Kate responded to concerned fans

She said: "I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief... Quite quickly, and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard."