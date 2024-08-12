Matt Damon and wife Luciana look so loved up during shopping spree in Byron Bay

Matt Damon was all smiles as he enjoyed a loved up shopping spree in the picturesque town of Byron Bay, NSW, with his wife Luciana Barroso by his side over the weekend.

The Oscar-winning actor, 53, looked effortlessly stylish as he strolled through the laid-back coastal town, clearly relishing some quality time with his loved ones.

Matt, who has long been known for his down-to-earth charm, donned a casually chic outfit for the occasion.

Recommended video You may also like Matt Damon's Blended Family

He wore a black dress shirt with a subtle pattern, left unbuttoned over a simple green T-shirt that complemented his easy going vibe.

Beige trousers and white sneakers completed his ensemble, while a brown baseball cap and aviator sunglasses added a touch of Hollywood cool. The actor's salt-and-pepper beard further enhanced his rugged, yet polished appearance.

© MEDIA-MODE Matt Damon and wife Luciana look loved up in new outing

The couple, who have been married for nearly two decades, looked as in love as ever as they walked arm-in-arm through the sun-soaked streets.

Luciana, 48, radiated vibrancy in a colorful outfit that perfectly captured the spirit of the Australian summer.

© MEDIA-MODE Matt with his wife Luciana shopping in Byron Bay

The pair were joined by their close friends, Nova radio star Lauren Phillips and her fiancé, entrepreneur Paul O'Brien, making for a delightful double date in one of Australia's most popular holiday destinations.

Matt, who is in Australia with his long-time friend and fellow actor Casey Affleck to promote their upcoming film The Instigators, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying his time Down Under.

The Hollywood heavyweight was spotted trying on sunglasses at a local boutique, his infectious grin never fading as he chatted animatedly with Luciana and Lauren. It was clear that the actor was relishing this rare moment of leisure amidst his busy schedule.

© John Nacion Matt Damon and family

Australia holds a special place in Matt's heart, and he frequently visits the country for both work and play.

During an appearance on Channel Seven's Sunrise earlier in the week, Matt opened up about his deep affection for Queensland, particularly his fondness for the iconic Brisbane agricultural festival, The Ekka.

"You're almost half Australian these days. You seem to be at the Ekka every other year," remarked reporter Steve Hargrave, to which Matt responded with a warm smile, "I've been a few years in a row to the Ekka. I don't know if I'm gonna make it this year, though, because I have to come back to America."

© Getty Images (L-R) Luciana Damon, Alexia Barroso, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon, and Matt Damon

In the interview, Matt enthusiastically described the festival to Casey, who was unfamiliar with the annual event. "It's awesome. I gotta bring him [Casey] to the Ekka," he said, his eyes lighting up at the thought.

Matt went on to share a humorous anecdote about his experiences at the Ekka, revealing that he’s often the one who ends up on the "terrifying" rides, much to the amusement of his family.

"My kids love it because they force me to go on all those terrifying rides, and, you know, their mum refuses to go," he said with a chuckle. "So I draw the short straw. They like watching me get whipped around on those things."

The Ekka, formally known as the Royal Queensland Show, is Queensland's premier agricultural event, held annually at the Brisbane Showgrounds. It’s a celebration of the region's rich farming heritage, complete with thrilling rides, showbags, and an array of delicious food — a perfect setting for a family day out, even for a Hollywood A-lister like Matt.

As a devoted family man, Matt is no stranger to balancing the demands of his career with his role as a father. He and Luciana share three daughters: Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13. Matt is also a proud stepfather to Alexia, 25, from Luciana's previous relationship.