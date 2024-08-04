Holly Ramsay makes a splash in pleated mini skirt to cheer on Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly elegant in an all-black outfit to cheer on British swimmer Adam Peaty in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday night.

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay, who has been dating the five-time Olympic medallist since 2023, took to Instagram ahead of Adam's final appearance in the pool.

"One more time at this beautiful pool!" Holly penned from Paris. "Let's go Adam Peaty and the whole Team GB relay team," she added.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit to cheer on Adam Peaty at the Paris Olympics

Looking ultra chic in a monochrome ensemble, the 24-year-old wore a fitted black baby tee with a pleated black tennis skirt, elevating her outfit with a black leather handbag from Longchamp.

Looking the image of her mother, Tana Ramsay, the model and influencer let her glossy brunette hair tumble past her shoulders in elegant waves. She added a glowy foundation, fluttery false lashes and a subtle pink lip to complete her makeup.

© Instagram Holly carried a SpiderMan good luck charm for the British swimmer

Holly appeared to carry a good luck charm with her - a SpiderMan figurine - which will no doubt belong to Adam's four-year-old son, George.

Adam Peaty to compete in the Medley Relay

Adam's appearance at the Paris Olympics on Sunday night comes after a turbulent week for the British swimmer, who admitted he had experienced his "worst week" physically after testing positive for Covid-19 less than 24 hours after gaining a silver medal in the 100m Men's breaststroke finals last Sunday.

While Adam was deemed well enough to feature in the men’s 4x100m medley relay preliminaries on Saturday morning, he was conspicuously absent from the evening’s mixed final.

© Ian MacNicol Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain is seen with his silver medal from the Men's 100m Breaststroke final on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

However, the former Strictly Come Dancing star will take one final dip in the Olympic pool as he re-joins his Team GB athletes for the final.

“It’s been a rough, rough week but hopefully we’ll find our way through the next 36 hours,” he said.

© Getty Images Holly proudly supported Adam from the sidelines

"[It’s] probably [been] the worst week of my life in terms of how my body is – and that is no exaggeration. Everything’s come at once and since Covid, I’ve been waking up every day with a different thing.

"The medical team has been brilliant and it’s just a victory getting on that starting block. Now hopefully, that will give my body a nice, little push for tomorrow."