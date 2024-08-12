Teri Hatcher’s daughter Emerson Tenney is her mother’s double in head turning red carpet outing

Teri Hatcher Teri Hatcher and her daughter, Emerson Tenney, stole the spotlight as they attended the premiere of the newly remastered 3D version of Coraline at BFI Southbank in London this past Sunday.

The Desperate Housewives star, now 59, and her lookalike daughter, 26, exuded joy and warmth as they posed for the cameras, marking a rare public appearance together.

Teri, known for her timeless elegance, turned heads in a vibrant green suit that perfectly showcased her flair for fashion.

© Dave Benett Emerson Tenney and Teri Hatcher attend the World Premiere of "Coraline"

She paired the striking outfit with a black satin top and matching heels, effortlessly blending sophistication with a touch of boldness.

Emerson, on the other hand, chose a chic black dress, which she contrasted with a pair of eye-catching yellow trainers, proving that she shares her mother's knack for mixing style with a bit of playfulness.

© Dave Benett Emerson Tenney and Teri Hatcher look so much alike!

The duo looked inseparable, with Emerson throwing her arms around Teri in a display of affection that radiated through the photos.

The event held special significance for Teri, who voiced Coraline’s Mother in the beloved animated film. Seeing her daughter by her side at the premiere of this remastered version surely added a sentimental touch to the occasion.

© Dave Benett Emerson Tenney and Teri Hatcher turned heads on the red carpet

Teri's relationship with Emerson is one of undeniable closeness. Despite the challenges that come with co-parenting following her divorce from Jon Tenney when Emerson was just five, Teri has always made sure to prioritize her daughter's well-being.

Reflecting on her marriage and subsequent divorce, Teri once shared, "It wasn't so much that my marriage changed: I was aware of things I was settling for and thought what was there was enough. Ten years later, it just wasn't."

The actress added, "I never wanted Emerson to have parents in different households, and I'll always feel guilty forever that she has to go back and forth. But her dad and I work really hard to make it as easy as possible for her, and I genuinely think she's OK."

Their bond is further showcased through Emerson's social media, where she frequently shares snapshots of their fun nights out together.

One memorable post featured the two enjoying a night on the town, with Emerson captioning the series of photos, "You know what they say, any night that starts in red ends in a burger delivery…" The carousel of images included a playful selfie of the mother-daughter duo and a candid shot of Teri delighting in a late-night burger, proving that even their most glamorous outings end in relatable, down-to-earth moments.

© Yui Mok - PA Images Teri and Emerson are very close

Though Teri has faced challenges in her personal life, she has consistently maintained a positive outlook, particularly when it comes to dating.

In a candid revelation, Teri shared her foray into the world of dating apps—an experience that was, unfortunately, more amusing than fruitful. "There were enough people that I did not respond to because they would text me things like, ‘Are you still ‘real and spectacular’?’ – and I’m like, OK, that’s not who I want to date," she explained, referencing her famous line from Seinfeld.

She humorously added, "So I never answered those people, and I think they got mad and went and complained and said, ‘There’s somebody on here pretending to be Teri Hatcher,’ and so they just kicked me off. It was probably silly to even try it, but I was kind of trying to say to the universe, ‘I’m open. I’m not afraid.’ I was trying to do that, but I think it’s the wrong place for me."

Despite the hiccup, Teri's outlook remains upbeat. Rather than dwelling on the challenges of dating, she has channeled her energy into creating a life filled with joy, contentment, and meaningful experiences. "Rather than pining away, I’ve chosen to just put a lot of effort into the life I want to live," she said.