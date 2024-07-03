Teri Hatcher, 59, stuns in tiny red bikini during 'first true vacation in years'

Teri Hatcher recently delighted her fans with a stunning bikini photo that radiated pure bliss during her serene vacation.

Sharing her joy on Instagram, the Desperate Housewives alum, 59, expressed: “So far my first true vacation in years has filled me with glow. Hope you’re finding yours too! #gratitude #nature #community #beachlife.”

In the series of photos posted, Teri looked absolutely radiant, donning a chic pair of sunglasses and a jaw-dropping swimsuit that highlighted her timeless beauty.

One snap captured her smiling brightly, soaking in the sun's warmth. Other enchanting moments from her getaway included Teri lounging by the water, engrossed in a book, and taking a peaceful stroll along the beach. Her fans couldn't help but gush, with comments like “You look so happily blissed out!!” and “Still so beautiful.”

© Instagram Teri looks incredible at 59 years of age

Just a day before, Teri shared another stunning image of herself relaxing on the sandy shores in a black and white checkered one-piece swimsuit.

She captioned this picture with, “Happy place. Been over five years since I’ve been to this magical land. Feeds the depths of my peace needing creative cravings. So grateful to my friends who began my relations with this part of the world. Hope you are finding your happy place inside and about you! Xoxo.”

© Instagram Teri enjoys a sun-soaked vacation

This tranquil escape came on the heels of Teri's candid revelation about her recent experience with the dating app Hinge.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teri humorously recounted how she got kicked off the app due to a misunderstanding.

© Instagram Teri enjoys a spot of sunbathing

“There were enough people that I did not respond to, because they would text me things like, ‘Are you still ‘real and spectacular’?’ – and I’m like, OK, that’s not who I want to date,” she explained, referencing her famous line from Seinfeld.

She added: “So I never answered those people, and I think they got mad and went and complained and said, ‘There’s somebody on here pretending to be Teri Hatcher,’ and so they just kicked me off. It was probably silly to even try it, but I was kind of trying to say to the universe, ‘I’m open. I’m not afraid.’ I was trying to do that, but I think it’s the wrong place for me.”

© Instagram Teri shares blissful moments from her getaway

Despite this humorous setback, dating is not Teri’s main focus at the moment. “I’ve sort of given up,” she admitted. “I mean, I don’t want to say I’ve given up. My heart is open. But, you know, I have lovely friends. I travel, I experience things. I take care of my parents. I love my cats. I garden. I go to the beach… It’s just a very full life, and the truth is, I think this person, if there ever is one, is just going to have to be really special, you know?”

Teri’s outlook on life is refreshingly positive and grounded. Rather than pining for a romantic relationship, she has chosen to invest her energy into living a fulfilling life. “Rather than pining away, I’ve chosen to just put a lot of effort into the life I want to live,” Teri, who shares daughter Emerson Rose Tenney with her ex-husband Jon Tenney said.