Teri Hatcher, 59, rocks slinky red gown as she parties with rarely seen lookalike daughter

Like mother, like daughter! Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Teri Hatcher, 59, partied with her 26-year-old daughter Emerson this week, with the lookalike pair looking radiant in red.

Teri partied with her rarely seen lookalike daughter Emerson at the Remus Lifestyle Night event in Palma, Mallorca on Thursday August 1, with Teri looking stunning in a dramatic high-neck silk dress with a large rose applique on one shoulder and a Grecian skirt.

© Franziska Krug Emerson and Teri attend the Remus Lifestyle Night on August 1, 2024

The over-the-top look was paired with small gold hoop earrings, gold heels and a high bun, while Emerson boldly flashed some skin in a red column dress with a square neckline and thin straps that wrapped around her shoulders and neck.

Her brunette hair was loose around her shoulders, and she accessorized with a simple bracelet and matching handbag.

© Franziska Krug The event was held in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

The Remus Lifestyle Night party was held by the Spanish real estate agent Marcus Remus at the five-star hotel Pure Salt Port, and was also attended by Spanish actress Mónica Cruz, fashion icon Victoria Silvstedt.

Teri welcomed her daughter with ex-husband Jon Tenney, and the pair are incredibly close, with Emerson sharing several maps on social media from their girl's night out, including a sweet selfie of the mom and daughter, and also revealing how their night ended.

© Emerson Tenney Emerson Tenney eats sushi

"You know what they say, any night that starts in red ends in a burger delivery…" she captioned her Instagram carousel, which featured a snap of Emerson holding her own plate of sushi, which she appeared to have nabbed from a passing waiter, and also Teri with a plate of burgers arriving at a friend's hotel room.

“I’ve always made mothering the priority of my life," Teri said in 2006, when Emerson was still a young girl. "Over my career, over everything."

© Emerson Tenney Teri delivers burgers to a hotel room

That has included dating, although Teri recently revealed that she had attempted to join dating apps – to disastrous results.

"There were enough people that I did not respond to, because they would text me things like, ‘Are you still ‘real and spectacular’?’ – and I’m like, OK, that’s not who I want to date," she explained, referencing her famous line from Seinfeld.

© Franziska Krug Marcus Remus hosts the annual event

She added: "So I never answered those people, and I think they got mad and went and complained and said, ‘There’s somebody on here pretending to be Teri Hatcher,’ and so they just kicked me off. It was probably silly to even try it, but I was kind of trying to say to the universe, ‘I’m open. I’m not afraid.’ I was trying to do that, but I think it’s the wrong place for me."

Teri has not let the experience put a dampener on life, however, as she has remained optimistic and has placed her focus on living a fulfilling life. “Rather than pining away, I’ve chosen to just put a lot of effort into the life I want to live,” she said.