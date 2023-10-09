Heather Graham dazzles in figure-flattering black bikini during lavish Italian getaway

Heather Graham whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday when she posted a string of sizzling bikini snaps from her latest trip to Positano, Italy.

In the photos, which were shared to Instagram, Heather, 53, appeared ageless in an array of figure-flattering bikinis and swimsuits.

In one particularly youthful snap, the actress is pictured emerging from the turquoise sea in a glamorous black bikini. Channelling her inner Bond girl, Heather could be seen gracefully walking through the crystal-clear water with her blonde locks swept back behind her ears.

Elsewhere, the Boogie Nights star rocked a white broderie-style string bikini as she expertly launched herself off a lavish boat and into the swirling blue water below.

The actress travelled to the beautiful Amalfi coast with her boyfriend John de Neufville. The happy couple appeared to enjoy their romantic getaway and even made time for a romantic dinner perched above the stunning coastal town.

"Italian Getaway [red love heart and food emojis] #amalficoast," Heather noted in her caption.

Stunned by her ageless appearance, fans and friends flooded the comments section with endless praise.

"Positively picture perfect," gushed one, while another chimed in: "Gorgeous in every way."

A third noted: "Looking good Heather. Hope you folks are enjoying yourselves and relaxing," and a fourth added: "You're a beautiful goddess Heather!"

The secret to Heather's phenomenal physique? Plenty of good quality sleep. "I think one of the main things is sleep. I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever," she told NewBeauty in April.

"I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside."

Meanwhile in 2016, she told The Guardian: "I love sleeping… When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

As for her incredibly toned physique, Heather incorporates yoga and Pilates into her fitness routine. "I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery 29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

And when it comes to her diet, the actress focuses on finding a healthy balance. "I used to eat sweets all the time," she explained. "I was a big sugar person, but now, I'm like, 'I can't do that,' so I try to eat healthier. I try to choose what's right for my body."